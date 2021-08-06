Kansas City Zoo to vaccinate lions, tigers and others animals against COVID-19

The Kansas City Zoo will begin vaccinating its great apes and big cats against COVID-19 to protect the animals and caregivers against the disease as its variants continue to spread in the metro area, the zoo announced Thursday.

The animals that will be receiving the shot — chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas, lions, tigers, cheetahs and leopards — are among the species most susceptible to the virus.

Research shows that the vaccine is safe and more than 11,000 doses have been distributed to nearly 70 zoos in 27 states, the zoo said. The Zoetis vaccine that the Kansas City Zoo will use was specifically developed for animals and will not affect human vaccine supply.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progress, the zoo implement protocols to keep those animals safe, including the wearing of appropriate personal protective equipment when working around the animals as well as reducing any potential exposure. The zoo’s health team also began reviewing data as the vaccines became available.

There have been no COVID-19 cases involving at the Kansas City Zoo, although there have been some cases involving animals at other accredited zoos.

The zoo’s veterinarians will continue to review research as it becomes available to determine whether to vaccinate other animals.

The zoo reminded guests that masks are required in all indoor exhibits and spaces, in compliance with Kansas City’s mask mandate. Persons with disabilities were face coverings or masks are an impairment to their health and well-being are exempt.