Kansas City Wilco show moved to outdoor site amid COVID. Others canceled or delayed

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is beginning to take a toll on the local entertainment scene.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, who were scheduled to perform Aug. 12 at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, will appear outdoors at GrindersKC (formerly CrossroadsKC) instead. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

“This decision was made with an abundance of caution to protect our fans, our crews and the bands,” a statement from Wilco said. “We are committed to continuing this tour safely.”

Tickets that originally sold for $35-$87.50 will be exchanged for $35 general-admission tickets, with refunds for price differences applied through original purchase methods.

Also, the concert by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, originally scheduled for Aug. 18 and moved to Sept. 13, is off. The rock legends canceled their fall “Together Again – Live In Concert” tour “due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the American Royal Youth Rodeo scheduled for Aug. 16-18 and Pro Rodeo scheduled for Aug. 19-21 at Hale Arena have been postponed. The American Royal website blames “enhanced COVID-19 restrictions, and a number of other factors” and indicates the rodeos will be moved to May.

Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs has seen two concert cancellation in as many weeks, but no reason was given for either: DaBaby, who had come under fire for recent homophobic comments, had been scheduled for an Aug. 14 show. And Jason Isbell’s appearance was called off just days before the scheduled Aug. 4 concert.