Kansas City weather forecast Saturday calls for brutally cold conditions

This is a 7/11 that will not be considered lucky.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Kansas City calls for a high of 7 degrees and a low of -11.

That would be relevant to sports fans because the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play host to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in an NFC Wild Card game at Arrowhead Stadium.

When the @MiamiDolphins left MIA this afternoon it was 86° with a heat index of 90°…when they arrived in #KansasCity it was 10° with a wind chill of -6°. Almost a 100° swing! h/t @JohnHoltNews #fox4kc #mowx #kswx JL pic.twitter.com/SxM1hDHGZE — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) January 13, 2024

The forecast uses the word “brisk.” Trust us, brisk would be the understatement of the day.

7° /-11°

87%

Overcast, brisk and bitterly cold with a couple of flurries; dress warm; potentially the coldest home playoff game in Kansas City history

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and

central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central

Missouri.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire