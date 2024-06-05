Kansas City Royals’ Wednesday evening game at Cleveland Guardians is postponed

The Kansas City Royals will finish their three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians with a doubleheader on Aug. 26 after Wednesday’s contest was postponed because of rain.

Game 1 of the doubleheader will begin at 12:10 p.m. Central Time; Game 2 will begin at 5:30.

The Royals lost 8-5 to Cleveland on Tuesday. The Royals squandered a 5-0 lead and dropped to 36-26.

Royals pitcher Brady Singer was slated to start Wednesday’s game. Daniel Lynch was in line to pitch in Thursday’s series finale.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday afternoon that it was yet to be determined whether he’d change his scheduled starter — or aspects of his starting lineup — for Thursday’s finale in Cleveland.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s scheduled game were advised that they can either attend the 12:10 p.m. game on Aug. 26 or exchange the ticket for a different date, if they are unable to make it to that game.