Kansas City Royals threw a unique lineup at the New York Mets. It worked ... big time

The Kansas City Royals returned to the win column on Saturday.

And they did it with a unique lineup.

The Royals started nine right-handed batters against the New York Mets. Royals manager Matt Quatraro opted for the lineup against southpaw Sean Manaea.

Manaea has fared worse against righties in his career. Opposing right-handed hitters had a .259 batting average and a .750 OPS (on-base plus slugging) in 198 previous games.

The strategy worked well. The Royals defeated the Mets 11-7 at Citi Field and won their 10th game of the season. KC recorded 13 hits after being limited to just three in Friday’s series opener.

Both teams traded runs early. However, the Royals surged ahead in the fourth inning. Bobby Witt Jr. reached third base on a fielding error. Moments later, Nick Loftin drove him home with an RBI single.

The rally set the stage for Royals captain Salvador Perez. He drilled his 250th career home run as the Royals reclaimed the lead. KC tacked on three late runs to secure the victory.

A milestone swing for our Captain! pic.twitter.com/1dKeIah191 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 13, 2024

Manaea exited after 3 2/3 innings. He allowed eight runs (six earned), nine hits and issued three walks.

The additional runs aided Royals starter Alec Marsh. He allowed four early runs before settling into his outing. Marsh worked five innings and picked up his second win.

The Mets fell to 6-8. KC will look to win the series on Sunday afternoon.

Take a look back at Saturday’s game:

Royals offense explodes once again

The Royals continue to surge offensively. Prior to Saturday’s game, KC had four games scoring 10 or more runs this season.

It didn’t take long to add to the list. The Royals scored 11 runs and did it in a variety of ways.

Several players contributed to the victory. Witt finished 2-for-4 and scored four runs. Lofin added three RBIs and Perez produced four RBIs.

Six Royals recorded at least two hits. Hunter Renfroe continued to break out of his early slump with a two-run double in the sixth inning.

The Royals quickly erased an early 3-1 deficit. KC scored three runs in the second inning and followed it with a four-run frame. There was production throughout the lineup as eight of the nine starters reached base.

This season, the Royals have scored 84 runs in 15 games.

Alec Marsh rebounds after slow start

The Mets got to Marsh early in the game. Marsh tossed 35 pitches in the first inning; New York scored three runs.

However, Marsh was able to regain his form. He allowed just one run in the final four innings of his outing. The lone damage was a solo home run from Pete Alonso down the stretch.

Marsh threw 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes. He registered two strikeouts and one walk.

The Mets scored three runs after Marsh left the game. Both Alonso and Starling Marte hit solo home runs off Royals relievers.

Next on the KC Royals schedule

The Royals conclude their three-game series against the Mets.

Cole Ragans will start in Sunday’s finale against Jose Butto. First pitch is set for 12:40 p.m. Central from Citi Field. After that, the Royals head to Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox.