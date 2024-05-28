Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. named American League Player of the Week

Safe to say 2024 has been kind to Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

In February, amid a Royals offseason that included a complete roster makeover, Witt signed the biggest contract in club history — 11 years guaranteed at a value of $288.7 million. The Royals have markedly improved, sitting 34-21 entering Tuesday’s game against the Twins. Last year, the Royals got their 34th win in August.

It’s been a strong season for Witt, too, who has avoided the sluggish starts that have plagued his early MLB career. He’s hitting .309 (.570 SLG) with nine home runs, 36 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

He’s also the latest AL Player of the Week, MLB announced on Tuesday. It’s the first such honor for Witt, who became the first Royals player to win the award in nearly two years. Vinnie Pasquantino was last selected from KC on Aug. 8-14, 2022.

In six games last week, Witt hit .385 (10-for-26) with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He tied Aaron Judge for most total bases (24) in MLB during that time, per a Royals release.

Those games, taking place during May 20-26, included a May 21 contest in which Witt crushed the longest home run of his career, a 468-foot three-run home run. He hit two home runs in that game.

The Royals are currently in Minnesota playing a four-game series against the Twins.

