Kansas City Royals’ slide hits five games as Indians complete sweep with a shutout

Lynn Worthy
·2 min read
Thursday afternoon saw the disappointing ending to a dreadful series for the Kansas City Royals. They’d come into their homestand with an abundance of hope and optimism after a solid road trip and with their top pitching prospect set to debut.

Four games later, the Cleveland Indians had swept the Royals right out of first place in the AL Central Division. The Indians started with three come-from-behind wins, which only added anguish for the Royals.

In the final game, the Royals were shut out for the second time this season, 4-0, in front of an announced 9,250 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals’ record fell to 16-14 this season as their losing skid reached five games.

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (4-2) had allowed just two earned runs this season entering the day, but he gave up three runs in the loss.

Offensively, the Royals were held to four hits — all singles — and they went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

“We just kind of didn’t string things together,” Whit Merrifield said of the offense. “I feel like we had some good at-bats. We had some guys hit balls hard. Whether it was hitting into a double play or lining out or just missing a ball but being on time and making a good swing, it just kind of wasn’t falling our way today.”

Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Jorge Soler and Salvador Perez had hits for the Royals in the loss.

“You find out a lot about a team and a lot about the men in there when you get punched in the mouth,” Merrifield said. “We got punched in the mouth this past series. Let’s see how we can respond. Let’s see what kind of team we’ve got. Let’s see what kind of men we’ve got in there.”

The Royals conclude their homestand with three games against the Chicago White Sox (16-13). Game one is 7:10 p.m. Friday. Brad Keller (2-3, 8.06 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Royals against Carlos Rodón (4-0, 0.72 ERA).

