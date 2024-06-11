Kansas City Royals recall Drew Waters, Nick Pratto from Triple-A Omaha. Here’s why

The Kansas City Royals made two pivotal roster moves Tuesday, recalling Drew Waters and Nick Pratto from Triple-A Omaha.

Both were to be available for action Tuesday evening in the second game of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium against the New York Yankees.

In a corresponding move, the Royals placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list and infielder Adam Frazier on the bereavement list. Renfroe fractured his left big toe Monday night when he fouled two baseballs off his foot during a 12-pitch at-bat against Yankees starter Carlos Rodón.

The Royals pulled Renfroe from the game in the fifth inning. MJ Melendez, who didn’t start Monday, was inserted into the lineup in his place.

Waters has drawn a lot of interest in recent weeks. Some fans have clamored for him to get another big-league opportunity after he posted a .834 OPS (on-base plus slugging) with the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Waters has the physical tools to carve out a key role with the Royals. This season, he has shown the ability to hit consistently for an extended period: He’s hit .277 with 52 hits, seven home runs, 33 RBIs and nine steals in 50 Triple-A games.

Pratto has produced similar numbers, belting seven home runs in 53 games with the Storm Chasers. He’s racked up 16 hits and 20 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season.

Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (32) celebrates with catcher Austin Nola (14) and second baseman Michael Massey (19) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning at Hohokam Stadium on March 10, 2024.

It’s likely the Royals will employ a platoon with Renfroe sidelined. Both Pratto and Waters have the ability to play multiple positions. They will be in a potential rotational mix with Dairon Blanco and Garrett Hampson off the bench.

The Royals could utilize Pratto’s power in a reserve role. He is another left-handed option for maximizing advantageous matchups against opposing relievers.

Pratto has 14 career home runs in the major leagues. He last appeared in a game for the Royals on Oct. 1, 2023 — also against the Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.

This spring, Pratto said he regained his swing after an injury-plagued 2023 campaign. Now he has a chance to carve out a role and spark the Royals’ lineup.

The Royals were scheduled to continue their series against the Yankees at 7:10 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday. Right-hander Brady Singer will be on the mound as KC looks to even the series at home.