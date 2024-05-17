The Kansas City Royals quietly ditched a tradition they started just last season

The question stumped players in the Royals clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium before a recent game.

A year ago, the Royals began a tradition whenever anyone hit a home run. After circling the bases, the player would ditch the batting helmet for something flashier.

Here’s how Anne Rogers described it on the Royals’ website: “A silver helmet with small spikes protruding from the crest. The Gladiator helmet, weighing nearly 10 pounds, looks like the one worn by Maximus, played by actor Russell Crowe.”

Remember this?

That home-run tradition has been scrapped and inquiring minds wanted to know: why did the Royals make the change?

That’s the question that confounded the players.

“I don’t really know,” center fielder Kyle Isbel said. “I don’t have an answer for that.”

Second baseman Michael Massey said: “We don’t have that anymore.”

Why?

“I don’t know,” he responded. “I guess it’s a new year, a new tradition.”

Oh, so there’s a new tradition?

“No, it’s just pretty standard,” Massey said. “You just go through the line (in the dugout).”

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino chalked it up to not getting too excited about a home run. It’s sort of like not making a big production out of scoring a touchdown in football.

“We hit a home run. Cool. Let’s move on,” Pasquantino said.

Plus, the Royals don’t need any reminders about last season when they lost 106 games.

“I think,” Isbel said, “it’s just last year is done with.”

And that’s just fine with Massey, who doesn’t need to go overboard with a home-run celebration.

“I’m a simple guy,” he said, “so that’s perfect for me.”