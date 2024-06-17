How Kansas City Royals players are faring in voting for 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Several of the Kansas City Royals’ biggest stars are among the leading vote-getters at their respective positions in balloting for Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Game.

The 94th All-Star Game will be played next month at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the first tranche of voting released by MLB on Monday, Royals captain Salvador Perez is in second place for American League catcher. He has 588,952 votes to 792,857 for the current leader, Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles.

Perez has played in eight previous All-Star Games, second most in club history. Hall of Famer George Brett was an All-Star for the Royals 13 times.

Seeking his first All-Star Game nod, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is also currently in second place at his position. He has 541,261 votes to 740,436 for Baltimore star Gunnar Henderson.

And Royals second baseman Michael Massey ranks third at his position with 341,510 votes. Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros is first with 620,724; Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers is second with 539,223.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto of the New York Yankees lead the outfield voting with 1,366,315 and 1,252,020, respectively. Those totals also lead the way in overall voting for all AL players.

Fans can vote for their favorite players at mlb.com/all-star/ballot. There are two phases during which fans can vote. Phase 1 runs through June 27. During Phase 1, fans can submit five All-Star ballots (per valid email address) each day.

Fans can select one infielder at each position, three outfielders and one designated hitter. There’s also a “write-in” section, where players not listed on the ballot can still garner votes. There’s one “write-in” section for each position.

Each league’s top overall vote-getter after Phase 1 will automatically be selected to the All-Star Game. The top two vote-getters at each infield position, top six from the outfield positions and top two designated hitters will move on to Phase 2.

Phase 2 voting runs from June 30 through July 3. During Phase 2, fans are permitted to submit one ballot per valid email address daily. A ballot can be submitted a maximum of four times.

The highest vote-getters at each position following the Phase 2 balloting will comprise the remainder of the All-Star Game’s starters.

All-Star Week in Texas includes the MLB Futures Game on Saturday, July 13, and and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15. The All-Star game will be played Tuesday, July 16.