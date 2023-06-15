Kansas City Royals are open to trades. So which KC players could garner some interest?

The Kansas City Royals are trending in the wrong direction. They are 18-50 and now sit alone as the worst team in Major League Baseball.

Several things have gone awry for the Royals this season. Injuries have mounted, felling key players such as Vinnie Pasquantino and Kris Bubic. Both are out for the season.

Meanwhile, the Royals are struggling to score runs. On Wednesday, KC collected 15 hits against the Cincinnati Reds but scored four runs and left 14 men on base.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The results haven’t justified the means. Kansas City has lost nine consecutive games and appears to be barreling toward franchise infamy.

In short, the Royals need a reset.

Several teams are interested in key veterans on the KC roster. With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching — it’s Aug. 1 this year — the Royals could garner some much-needed prospects in return.

“It really comes down to any club that has interest in our players,” Royals general manager JJ Picollo said. “How well do they match up? Do they have what we are looking for? You are clearly trying to get the best return that you can.”

Advertisement

So which Royals hold the most value? Here are some players who could soon be on the move:

Relief Efforts: The Aroldis Chapman sweepstakes

It’s no secret that the Royals want to trade Chapman. The seven-time All-Star closer is coveted by several suitors.

After a disappointing 2022 campaign, Chapman has seen an increase in velocity, and that has led to better results. He owns a 2.70 ERA in 23 1/2 innings this season. He has 41 strikeouts and has thrown 116 pitches at 100 mph or greater this year.

A lot of credit goes to his revamped delivery. Chapman incorporated a slide-step and has pounded the strike zone. Picollo said he hopes to get a strong return in any potential deal for Chapman.

Advertisement

“I think we all know that Chapman is a guy that teams are going to be interested in,” Picollo said. “They may start pushing sooner, but there is no need to push it along artificially. Just let it happen.

“He keeps doing what he’s doing. He is going to hold value and we should get a nice return for him.”

What’s the market for Scott Barlow, Amir Garrett?

The Royals have a few other veteran relief pitchers who could be moved before or at the deadline. Contending teams covet high-leverage relievers.

Barlow recently converted his 50th career save and has provided consistency in the bullpen. He is tough on right-handed batters: They are hitting .106 (5-for-47) against him this season.

Advertisement

Garrett is currently on the injured list with a left-elbow issue. He’s a pending free agent and is on a manageable $2.65 million contract. Garrett has a 3.00 ERA in 21 innings this season.

Before his injury, Garrett had allowed one run in his five most recent appearances. He’d also recorded six strikeouts and issued six walks, so control remains an issue. But he’s progressing toward a return after throwing a bullpen session this week.

Assuming he returns to form, Garrett could attract contenders looking for another reliable arm in the bullpen.

The curious case of Salvador Perez

You may not find a baseball player who’s more beloved in his home market than Salvador Perez.

Advertisement

The Royals’ captain has captivated KC fans for a decade. He is the ethos of Royals baseball and the last connection to the organization’s 2015 World Series team.

It would be difficult for fans to see him leave. So the Royals are in a tough spot here. Teams have inquired about him and he’s putting up All-Star numbers. He currently ranks third in the All-Star voting for his position Adley Rutschman and Jonah Heim.

Hitting .274 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs, Perez holds value as an impact catcher and designated hitter. The Royals have said publicly that they are not inclined to move him, but their position probably depends on the value they’d get in return.

An important caveat: Perez can veto any trade as a 10-and-5 player — 10 or more years of MLB service time and at least five consecutive seasons with the same team.

Advertisement

“I think we all have to keep in mind that he has full no-trade rights,” Picollo said. “He completely controls the destiny and he has told us over and over again he wants to be a Royal his whole career.”

Perez countered that he doesn’t know what the future holds. A report by the Athletic (and confirmed by The Star) said the Royals have received calls.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, to be honest with you guys,” Perez said.

At the moment, Perez is dealing with a left-hand contusion. He exited Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

Advertisement

Other Royals who could be dealt

The Royals have a core group of players that includes Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, Maikel Garcia and Nick Pratto. The team is also developing pitchers Brady Singer, Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch.

That young core is expected to grow together here for years to come. But the Royals also have some players who could be had for the right price.

One name to watch? Infielder Nicky Lopez. The Royals have a decision to make this offseason. Lopez could be a non-tender candidate, given his diminished role on the team.

The Royals are getting extended looks at Garcia and second baseman Michael Massey. Lopez has the defensive versatility to play multiple infield spots.

Advertisement

This season, he has appeared in 37 games. He is hitting .209 with 18 hits and seven RBIs. That output pales in comparison to his 2022 campaign, in which he played 141 games and garnered 480 plate appearances.

Lopez reportedly drew trade interest in January. The Royals value him as a utility player and important defensive option. Still, teams with interest in a defensive infielder could call and force the Royals to make a decision.

Royals pitcher Jordan Lyles could be available, as well.

Savvy teams aren’t too concerned about his 2023 win-loss record (he’s 0-11 with a 6.89 ERA this season). Despite a couple of disastrous innings, Lyles has pitched well in his recent starts. He has seen an uptick in his fastball velocity and his breaking balls are rounding into form.

Advertisement

Lyles sat down the last 12 batters he faced against the Reds. He’s also pitched at least five innings in his last five starts.

The concern here is his contract. Lyles is on a two-year deal worth $17 million. He is slated to make $8.5 million next season. The Royals might be forced to eat a portion of that salary in a trade, which could affect his value.

As mentioned earlier, teams do tend to get desperate as the trade deadline approaches. If Lyles can continue to pitch well, he could interest a contender looking for a veteran starter down the stretch.