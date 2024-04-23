Kansas City Royals open home series vs. Toronto Blue Jays with 3rd straight loss

The Royals faced another stiff test from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

The Blue Jays, who reached the playoffs last season, arrived in Kansas City on a hot streak. Toronto had won six of its last eight games, all against quality opponents.

The Royals hoped to snap a streak of their own, but instead the Blue Jays extended it — to three straight losses — with a 5-3 decision in Monday night’s series opener at Kauffman Stadium.

Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi worked six efficient innings and allowed just two earned runs.

Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia drove in those runs. He hit a two-run homer into the left-field seats as KC avoided being shut out for the second night in a row.

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Kansas City Royals on Monday evening at Kauffman Stadium.

The Blue Jays (13-10) scored early against Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer.

In the third inning, Bo Bichette hit a three-run triple that bounced off the glove of Royals outfielder Garrett Hampson. Later, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer to give the Blue Jays a 5-0 lead.

Singer fell to 2-1 with the loss. He was charged with all five runs in six innings.

The Royals collected eight hits but couldn’t close the gap down the stretch. Kyle Isbel hit a solo homer in the ninth inning, but Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano picked up his third save.

The Royals dropped to 13-10 — and 1-3 to start their current seven-game homestand.

Here are more notable aspects of Monday’s game:

Brady Singer records 500th strikeout

Singer wrote his name in the Royals’ record books on Monday despite the loss.

Kansas City Royals right-hander Brady Singer pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday evening at Kauffman Stadium.

In the second inning, he became the 19th Royals pitcher to reach 500 strikeouts in his career. And he was one of the quickest to reach the milestone.

Singer struck out Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider. He caught Schneider looking with a 84.6 mph slider.

As a result, Singer tied Steve Busby as the fastest Royals to achieve the individual accomplishment. Both set the mark in their 100th career appearance.

Singer finished with five strikeouts. He set the franchise record for most strikeouts through 100 career games.

Maikel Garcia ties career high in homers

The Royals never found traction against Kikuchi. The Blue Jays veteran held KC to one hit for much of the game.

Kikuchi retired 12 consecutive batters at one point. But the Royals finally broke through in the sixth inning.

Third baseman Maikel Garcia hit a two-run homer that traveled 409 feet and registered a 106 mph exit velocity.

Maikel Garcia CRUSHES one 409 feet #Royals



It was Garcia’s fourth home run of the season and it came in his 22nd game of the year. Last year, he didn’t hit his fourth homer until July 24, 2023.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals continue their four-game series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Michael Wacha is set to pitch for the Royals in a 6:40 p.m. start at Kauffman Stadium. He will face two-time All-Star Kevin Gausman.

Wacha owns a 3.75 ERA in four starts this season. In his last start, he allowed two earned runs in six innings against the Chicago White Sox.