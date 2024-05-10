Kansas City Royals offense erupts in win over Angels. The defense had highlights, too

Kansas City Royals starter Michael Wacha needed a bounce-back performance.

Wacha, who entered Thursday with a 4.97 ERA in eight starts, was in a rough patch. He had allowed 11 earned runs in his last 9 ⅓ innings.

In his last outing, Wacha was battered for seven runs against the Texas Rangers. It prompted the veteran to refine his approach ahead of Thursday’s start against the Los Angeles Angels.

The adjustments worked. Wacha limited the Angels to three runs as the Royals picked up a 10-4 victory in the series opener.

Wacha allowed three hits, five walks and registered six strikeouts in six innings. The Angels didn’t pose much of a threat early in the game. However, Wacha ran out of gas in the seventh inning.

The Angels scored three runs in the frame as Wacha lost his command late. Still, he did enough to produce a quality start by inducing seven flyouts, 52 total swings and 10 whiffs, per Baseball Savant.

He didn’t need much help, but he got plenty of it.

On offense ... and defense.

KC scored early against Angels starter Reid Detmers. In the third inning, Royals duo Dairon Blanco and Vinnie Pasquantino hit a pair of two-run homers.

Blanco drove an 87.2 mph slider into the left-field bullpen. Pasquantino blasted a 442-foot homer off the right-field facade.

The Royals continued to add runs late. In the middle innings, KC scored four runs against a leaky Angels bullpen.

Pasquantino finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Six Royals contributed with at least one RBI.

KC improved to 23-16 and earned its eighth road victory this season.

Here are more notables from Thursday’s game:

Dairon Blanco wreaks havoc in start

The Royals inserted Blanco into the starting lineup on Thursday.

Blanco, who has carved out a key role as a pinch runner, showcased his offensive ability against the Angels. In addition to his two-run homer, Blanco recorded three hits and two stolen bases.

Dairon goes deep to open the scoring! pic.twitter.com/vy3YuH2z3X — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 10, 2024

The Royals fed off his production. KC took an early lead as Blanco drove home Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe. Later, he stole a base before scoring on Maikel Garcia’s double.

Blanco increased his batting average with Thursday’s effort. He is now hitting .300 with an .882 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

Royals shine with defensive plays

The Royals turned in two stellar defensive highlights.

In the first inning, Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. made a dynamic sliding catch to rob Angels leadoff hitter Nolan Schanuel. Witt covered 129 feet as he chased down a pop-up in shallow left field.

Bobby Witt Jr. traveled how far for this catch?



129 FEET! pic.twitter.com/QILOsoGNFs — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2024

The terrific catch helped Wacha settle into his start. Wacha produced a clean inning after retiring Angels duo Mickey Moniak and Taylor Ward in consecutive order.

In the seventh inning, Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV also turned in a key effort.

Lynch escaped trouble by inducing a 1-4-3 double play. He fielded a ground ball from Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar and twirled around to get both runners.

KC Royals series continues

The Royals continue their four-game series against the Angels into the weekend. Royals right-hander Alec Marsh is expected to start against Angels hurler Griffin Canning on Friday night.

Marsh is set to be activated from the 15-day injured list. He missed his last two starts due to a right-elbow contusion.