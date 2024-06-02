Kansas City Royals’ Michael Wacha goes on injury list after taking ball off foot

Royals right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a fracture after taking a ball off his left foot in Friday’s 11-8 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Luis Arraez led off the game with a smash up the middle that caught the inside of Wacha’s foot. Wacha stayed in the game and pitched 5 1/3 innings while allowing two runs in a no-decision.

“it’s a very small, displaced fracture,” Royals manager Matt Quartraro said. “It comes down to when the soreness subsides. Nothing terrible, but not great.”

Wacha hasn’t missed a start this season and owns a 4-5 record with a 4.24 ERA in 12 appearances.

“He feels pretty good, all things considered, so we’re hopeful that it’s not long term,” Quatraro said.

Daniel Lynch was called up from Class AAA Omaha in a corresponding move. He’ll take Wacha’s spot in the rotation, but the next appearance hasn’t been set. Monday is an off-day. The Royals visit AL Central-leading Cleveland starting Tuesday, with Seth Lugo and Brady Singer announced as their first two starters.

“We have to decide what’s going to happen past Wednesday,” Quatraro said.

Lynch has been effective in three appearances — two starts — for the Royals this season with two earned runs and eight strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings (1.50 ERA).

Lynch has spent parts of four seasons with the Royals, entering the year with 51 career starts.

“We know we’re not getting through the season with five starters,” Quatraro said. “It doesn’t happen. (Lynch) has done everything he could to put himself in a position to be here.”