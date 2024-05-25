Kansas City Royals’ Kyle Isbel leaves game after taking a foul ball to the face

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel was involved in a scary on-field incident against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

In the seventh inning, Isbel faced Rays reliever Garrett Cleavinger in a key situation. KC had loaded the bases with no outs. The score was tied 2-2.

Isbel stepped to the plate and swung at a first-pitch sinker. He made contact with the baseball but the foul tip ricocheted and hit him in the face and helmet.

TERRIBLE IMAGEN!

.

.

.

Foul a la cara de Kyle Isbel, quien tuvo que abandonar el juego #mlb pic.twitter.com/RaJvcMHNMg — Diamante 23 (@Diamante23OF) May 25, 2024

Royals manager Matt Quatraro and medical personnel raced to home plate. Isbel was given a towel as he was evaluated on the field.

After a few moments, Isbel was escorted to the clubhouse. The Royals inserted Dairon Blanco to pinch hit in his spot.

Kyle Isbel's injury looked pretty scary.

Dairon Blanco is at hte plate for him now.#Royals pic.twitter.com/aySqdPSxgA — The Royals Rundown Podcast (@RoyalRundownPod) May 25, 2024

Blanco hit a sacrifice fly as the Royals took a 3-2 lead.

This story will be updated.