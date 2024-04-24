Kansas City Royals host the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays (13-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-10, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez (0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (3-0, 3.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -119, Royals +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Kansas City is 14-10 overall and 10-5 at home. The Royals have an 11-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto is 13-11 overall and 7-8 on the road. The Blue Jays are 9-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has four doubles and six home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 10-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has five doubles and six home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 11-for-40 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.