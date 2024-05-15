Kansas City Royals growing their own garden inside Kaufman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The home of the Kansas City Royals is getting a new addition. The Kauffman Garden is set to open. Fresh produce will now grow inside the ballpark, and those items will be used locally.

Realizing the challenge that access to fresh produce is not always feasible, the Kansas City Royals are happy to announce the start of the Fountain Gardens.

At the beginning of the 2024 baseball season, the Kansas City Royals announced a new initiative to minimize the team’s environmental impact and inspire action within the community.

After months of planning and designing, the team announced the finishing touches have been put on the new garden located at Kauffman Stadium.

“This integration of a garden within the stadium’s layout not only provides access to fresh produce but also promotes education and engagement with agriculture and healthy eating habits,” said Luis Maes, Vice President of Community Impact for the Kansas City Royals.

“The collaboration with partners underscores the importance of collective effort in addressing community needs.”

By integrating farming into their outfield, the Royals are committed to addressing food insecurity and promoting healthy eating habits in their community.

This use of space allows the team to contribute to local food production while also providing educational opportunities for fans, and providing some of the produce from the garden to the youth and families who attend the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy.

Evergy, Ag Partners Cooperative, and Globally Responsible Production are helping make this project a success by donating materials for the greenhouse and the raised beds in the outfield at the stadium.

“This project is about more than just growing fresh food for people at the ballpark and the Urban Youth Academy; it’s about showing how farmers are helping our environment and keeping us healthy,” Jed Miller, Chief Strategy Officer for Ag Partners and President of Globally Responsible Production, said.

Brummel Lawn and Landscape is also contributing to the garden. They will add value to the garden installation, with their donation of crushed granite for the base. Granite provides excellent drainage, stability, and a clean aesthetic that complements the garden’s design.

