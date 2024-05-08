How the Kansas City Royals got a taste of their own medicine vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Kansas City Royals got a taste of their own medicine against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

The Royals, who have turned in several late comebacks this season, were on the losing end against the Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Milwaukee rallied to score three late runs to even the series with a 6-5 victory.

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hit a go-ahead three-run homer to lift Milwaukee in the ninth inning. He smashed an 83.5-mph curveball off Royals closer James McArthur. The blast traveled into the Brewers’ bullpen and flipped the game.

The Royals held a 5-3 lead heading into the ninth inning. McArthur looked to regain his form after blowing a save against the Texas Rangers last weekend.

Instead, the Royals reliever was plagued by another home run. The Royals dropped to 21-16 as starting pitcher Seth Lugo earned a no decision.

Lugo was in an early hole against the Brewers. He surrendered consecutive home runs in the second inning. He allowed six hits, three earned runs and struck out five batters. But he pitched into the seventh and left the game with KC leading.

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. fueled the KC offense on the basepaths. In the fifth inning, he extended the inning with an infield single. His aggressiveness set up a four-run frame as the Royals got timely hits from Pasquantino and team captain Salvador Perez.

Both players hit RBI doubles in the fifth. Pasquantino drove in two runs as the Royals took a 3-2 lead. Perez added his 31st RBI this season, which leads the American League.

However, it wasn’t enough as the Royals squandered a chance to win the series at home in front of 14,657 fans.

Here are more notables from Tuesday’s game:

Bobby Witt Jr. legs out infield single

Brewers starter Colin Rea, who pitched 4 2/3 innings, had a chance to escape fifth-inning trouble. The situation wasn’t ideal, but all he needed to do was retire Witt and end the frame.

Witt stepped to the plate with two out. The Royals were down a run with Isbel standing on second base. Prior to the at-bat, Witt had reached twice.

Rea tried everything to prevent a third time. He threw Witt a 91.5-mph sinker that was far inside the plate. Witt drilled the baseball down the left-field line.

Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz made a terrific diving grab. He threw over to first base and nearly recorded the final out of the inning.

However, Witt beat the throw and extended the frame.

KC took advantage as Pasquantino and Perez followed with RBI doubles. The additional runs gave the Royals a 4-2 lead.

Seth Lugo finishes strong after early homers

The Brewers built an early lead in the second inning.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins hit his seventh home run of the season. He smashed a sinker that was left over the plate. Ortiz followed in the next at-bat. He saw seven pitches and drilled an 81.6-mph sweeper over the left-center field wall.

However, Lugo was unfazed by the long balls. He settled in and retired his next eight batters as the Royals gave him some additional run support.

Lugo recorded his seventh quality start this season. He threw 54 of his 77 pitches for strikes and induced 35 swings and five whiffs

What’s next on the KC Royals schedule?

The Royals finish their three-game series against the Brewers.

Royals right-hander Brady Singer will pitch in Wednesday’s matinee at Kauffman Stadium. It will be a special afternoon as Singer makes his 100th career start. This season, Singer owns a 2.45 ERA in seven outings.

KC will face Brewers right-handed hurler Joe Ross. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Central.