Kansas City Royals game vs. Chicago White Sox postponed. Here’s the makeup plan

The Kansas City Royals will finish their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a straight doubleheader on Wednesday.

The White Sox announced Tuesday’s game was postponed due to rain. Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader will begin at 1:10 p.m. Central. Game 2 will follow approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the first.

The Royals won 2-0 over the White Sox on Monday. Seth Lugo pitched seven scoreless innings en route to the victory. KC improved to 11-6 and won its fifth consecutive game against Chicago (2-14) this season.

Royals starter Brady Singer was slated to start Tuesday’s game. Meanwhile, Michael Wacha was in line to pitch in Wednesday’s finale. KC can win the series with at least one victory during the doubleheader.

The Royals will keep the same rotation on Wednesday. Singer will pitch in Game 1 and Wacha will follow in Game 2.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s scheduled game have the option to attend both games of the doubleheader. The White Sox also announced refunds for all other purchases should be initiated at the point of purchase.