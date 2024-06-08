Kansas City Royals follow Friday’s wild comeback with series victory. Here’s the recap

The Kansas City Royals didn’t skip a beat on Saturday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Royals pulled out an epic comeback over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. The momentum carried over into Saturday’s matchup as KC picked up an 8-4 win and series victory.

Royals veteran Adam Frazier led the way early with his second home run of the season. He added two hits and played stellar defense in right field.

Center fielder Kyle Isbel added a key two-run single to nail down KC’s 39th victory in front of 18,351 fans. The Royals are 39-26.

The Mariners leapt out to an early lead in the first inning. However, Royals starter Alec Marsh limited the offense in the middle innings. He allowed four earned runs and bested Mariners starter Luis Castillo.

The Royals will look for the sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Here are more notables from Saturday’s game:

Royals cash in two free passes against Mariners

The Royals added some key insurance runs in the sixth inning — and they needed it.

KC clung to a 5-4 lead after reliever Sam Long cleaned up a bases-loaded jam in the top of the frame. Long struck out two batters, issued a walk and surrendered a sacrifice fly in his short relief appearance.

Despite the slim margin, the Royals needed more offense. It didn’t take long for Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel to answer the call.

Isbel hit a two-run double as the Royals took a 7-4 lead. He drove home designated hitter Nelson Velázquez and second baseman Nick Loftin, who each got aboard after working a pair of walks against Mariners reliever Kirby Snead.

Isbel finished 1-for-2 and recorded his 16th and 17th RBIs this season.

Alec Marsh sets season-high in strikeouts

Marsh fell behind early against the Mariners. In the first inning, Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford ambushed him with a leadoff home run into the right-field seats.

However, the homer seemed to light a fuse. Marsh rebounded quickly and struck out eight of the next 12 batters.

Marsh struck out Seattle quartet Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Luke Raley and Mitch Garver in consecutive order.

In his start, Marsh worked five innings and allowed four earned runs. He set a season-high with eight strikeouts en route to his fifth victory.

Next on the Royals schedule

The Royals finish their weekend series against the Mariners. On Sunday, Royals ace Cole Ragans will make his ninth home start this season. The southpaw has a 3.38 ERA in 42 2/3 innings at Kauffman Stadium.

The Mariners will start right-hander George Kirby. He owns a 4.05 ERA during the 2024 campaign. Kirby pitched seven scoreless innings against the Royals on May 13.