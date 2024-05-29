Kansas City Royals face frustrating night in Minnesota. It’s their 3rd straight loss

The Kansas City Royals’ woes against the Minnesota Twins continued on Tuesday night.

Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson tamed the Royals across five innings and picked up his second victory of 2024. He allowed three hits and two runs as the Twins earned a 4-2 win at Target Field.

The Royals (34-22) dropped their third consecutive game. KC has now lost four of its last five against the Twins.

Minnesota got to Royals starter Cole Ragans early. He allowed two first-inning runs and battled throughout the game. The Twins recorded nine hits and worked deep counts in Ragans’ outing on Tuesday.

He surrendered three earned runs in five innings and took the loss.

Twins third baseman Jose Miranda produced two RBIs. He continued to frustrate the Royals pitchers after blasting a home run in the series opener.

The Royals contained their offense to one frame. Outfielders Garrett Hampson and Kyle Isbel each recorded RBIs in the fifth inning.

Meanwhile, Twins infielder Edouard Julien hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2 in the eighth inning.

In the ninth, Twins closer Jhoan Duran worked around two hits to pick up his eighth save. Royals pinch-runner Dairon Blanco was caught stealing at second base and Duran retired MJ Melendez and Nick Loftin to end the game.

Minnesota improved to 30-24, winning the first two games of the four-game series.

Here are more notables from Tuesday’s game:

Cole Ragans tested against Twins

Ragans wasn’t sharp against the Twins on Tuesday night. However, he battled through five innings and gave the Royals a chance to win the game.

A big reason was his consistent changeup. Ragans threw the changeup 26 times and it registered 17 swings and nine whiffs, per Baseball Savant.

In the first inning, Ragans allowed three early hits. The Twins capitalized by scoring twice to set a quick tone. Miranda continued his offensive barrage with a two-run single.

Ragans settled down afterwards. He allowed one additional run, which came courtesy of a Manuel Margot RBI double in the fourth inning.

The Royals turned to their bullpen in the sixth. Ragans took the loss after allowing all three runs and striking out seven batters.

Vinnie Pasquantino exits early with an injury

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino left Tuesday’s game early after sustaining a leg injury.

Minnesota’s Byron Buxton was running down the first-base line, inside the foul line, and his knee hit Pasquantino’s left leg.

Pasquantino is officially day-to-day after X-rays taken on his left leg were negative. The official injury is a lower left leg contusion, the club said.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals continue their four-game series against the Twins. On Wednesday, Royals veteran right-hander Seth Lugo draws the start at Target Field.

Lugo leads the American League in wins (8) and earned run average (1.74) through 11 starts this season. The Twins will start right-hander Bailey Ober. He is 5-2 with a 4.33 ERA this year.