Kansas City Royals end three-game skid; look to continue winning ways against Marlins

Jun. 24—Looking to avoid a four-game skid, the Kansas City Royals were back in the comfort of Kauffman Stadium, hosting the Miami Marlins who have been struggling on the road this season, as they were just 11-24 when traveling.

The cold road streak continues, as Kansas City had Cole Ragans start on the mound, and he wasted no time tallying 11 strikeouts and capturing his first win in a month, as the Royals defeated the Marlins 4-1 on Monday.

Ragans was left in for six innings, allowing a run, four hits, and three walks. Chris Stratton, John Schreiber and James McArthur each followed with a hitless inning as the Marlins were held to four hits or fewer for the 12th time. In total, the Kansas City pitchers combined struck out a season-high 15 batters

Regarding batting, Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez and Hunter Renfroe hit solo homers off Roddery Muñoz. Pasquantino led off the fourth with his eighth home run and Perez followed with his 12th on the next pitch. As for Renfroe, he hit a 434-foot shot in the sixth for his seventh homer.

The Royals are back in action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against the Marlins for game two of three of this series.

