Kansas City Royals clobber Boston Red Sox 13-5 behind rookie bats and Brad Keller’s arm

The youth-infused Kansas City Royals started their 11-game homestand by taking three of four against the Boston Red Sox, a club that just traded for former Royals star Eric Hosmer a few days ago and that entered the series still holding onto playoff aspirations.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller bounced back from a forgettable outing in Chicago in the aftermath of the trade deadline and tossed six strong innings, while rookie catcher MJ Melendez drove in six runs in a 13-5 win over the Red Sox in front of an announced 14,949 at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

All 12 of the RBIs the Royals recorded came from rookie hitters.

Rookies Nate Eaton (2 for 3, double, triple, two runs scored) and Michael Massey (2 for 3, double, walk, two RBIs, two runs scored) also enjoyed big days at the plate, while rookie outfielder Kyle Isbel doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Royals (44-65).

Keller allowed one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. The only run came on a solo homer by Rafael Devers to lead off the sixth inning. Keller also struck out four.

The Red Sox (54-56) scored two runs off the Royals’ bullpen and pulled within two runs in the seventh, but the Royals scored two more runs in the bottom half of the inning and then continued to add on with six runs in the eighth.

The Red Sox added two meaningless runs in the ninth inning against reliever Luke Weaver.

