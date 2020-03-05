Kansas City Royals alter schedule to clear way for Chiefs’ Thursday opener

The Kansas City Royals have changed their schedule to clear the way for the Chiefs to host the NFL’s opening game on Thursday, September 10.

The Royals had a game scheduled for that day, which would have made things tricky for the Chiefs to play as well because the two teams’ stadiums are next to each other and share parking. But this week the Royals announced that they’re moving their Thursday game to a Tuesday doubleheader that week.

“Today, the Royals announce a schedule change during the series against the Oakland Athletics this September in order to accommodate the Kansas City Chiefs potentially opening at home at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 10,” the Royals said in their statement.

In 2013 the defending champion Ravens had to open on the road because the Baltimore Orioles refused to move their scheduled home game. There will be no such issue in Kansas City.

The NFL has not confirmed that the Chiefs are hosting the Thursday night opener, which usually but not always goes to the Super Bowl champions.

