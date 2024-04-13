The Kansas City Royals’ 7-game win streak is no more. Here’s how it ended

The Kansas City Royals’ seven-game winning streak is over.

On Friday, the Royals fell 6-1 to the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Royals registered three hits and dropped to 9-5.

KC took an early lead in the second inning. Royals captain Salvador Perez hit a solo homer to put the team on the board.

But that quick strike was short lived.

The Mets scored six unanswered runs to earn their sixth victory. Brett Baty recorded two RBIs while Pete Alonso hit his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning.

The Royals couldn’t solve Mets starter Luis Severino. He allowed one run in five innings. He also registered four strikeouts and four walks.

KC will look to even the series on Saturday afternoon.

Take a look back at Friday’s game:

Salvador Perez splashes 3rd home run

Perez re-acquainted himself with Citi Field on Friday. In the second inning, Perez hit his third home run of the season off Severino. He drilled a 93.9 mph fastball over the center-field wall to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

It was Perez’s 249th career home run. The blast traveled 433 feet, which registered as his longest homer this season.

The Captain sends one 433 feet to open the scoring! pic.twitter.com/5jugOedcCo — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 12, 2024

Perez furthered his success at Citi Field. In 2015, he hit .417 (5-for-12) with two RBIs during three World Series games.

The Royals defeated the Mets in five games en route to their second title. Perez was named World Series MVP for his performance.

Michael Wacha falters against Mets

Wacha didn’t fare well against his former team.

He allowed five runs and 10 hits in six innings. The Mets overcame an early deficit to take a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning. New York collected four consecutive singles and was fueled by clutch two-out hitting.

Baty recorded a single to begin the threat. Moments later, Baty scored on Jeff McNeil’s RBI single. DJ Stewart also added an RBI single.

The Mets held a two-run advantage. In the fifth inning, Baty expanded the lead with a 2-run double that scored Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor.

Wacha threw 56 of 84 pitches for strikes. He registered four strikeouts and two walks.

Next on the KC Royals’ schedule

The Royals continue their weekend series against the Mets.

Alec Marsh will start in Saturday’s matinee against Sean Manaea. First pitch is set for 12:40 p.m. Central from Citi Field.