Kansas City rebounds while Dallas flops on MNF

The matchup between the Chiefs and Bills was originally slated for Thursday night of this past week. Rescheduling chaos moved the game to Monday giving football fans another double-header. Arizona faced the Cowboys after that game concluded. Andy Dalton got his first start in a Dallas uniform in place of Dak Prescott, who will not play for the rest of the season because of a gruesome ankle injury. Ultimately, two quarterbacks impressed on Monday while two passers flopped on the big stage. The Chiefs and Cardinals each left with another win.

Josh Allen Struggles Again

Allen entered Week 6 after getting tormented by the Tennessee defense last week. The Titans intercepted him twice and held Buffalo to 16 points. Kansas City's defense found a similar level of success. The Chiefs cruised to a 26-17 win. Allen completed just 14 of his 27 pass attempts and was intercepted on his final throw of the day. The Kansas City pass rush didn't notch a single sack either. Allen was given clean pockets to throw from and couldn't beat the coverage when his receivers got open. He threw four times to John Brown and couldn't connect on a single one. Luckily for Allen, he and the Bills get to face the New York Jets next week. Pro Football Focus has the Jets Defense as a below-average pass rush and coverage unit. Allen made major improvements in the offseason but he's unlikely to be the MVP-caliber passer we saw in the first four weeks.

Patrick Mahomes was searching for a rebound spot this week as well. In Week 5, Mahomes threw one interception and completed 51.2% of his passes. It was the lowest completion rate of his career. Unlike Allen, consecutive off games from Mahomes seemingly don't exist. He picked apart the Buffalo defense, completing all but five of his 26 attempts for 225 yards and two scores. Both touchdowns went to Travis Kelce. Mahomes looked like a former MVP and current front-runner for the award once again. The only reason Mahomes didn't put up bigger passing numbers was the success of Kansas City's ground attack.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire gashed the Bills on chunk plays at will. He carried the ball 26 times for 161 yards. Both marks were career-highs for the first-round rookie. Darwin Thompson and Darrell Williams added 43 yards on nine carries. The Chiefs are going to abuse defenses in any way they choose as long as Mahomes is under center.

Fantasy Slant: Stefon Diggs has been insulated from Allen's woes in the past two weeks. He caught 10 passes for 106 yards last week and saved a quiet game this week with a touchdown. Diggs has hit 80 yards or scored in every game this year. Allen carried the ball eight times for 42 yards and still scored twice despite throwing for just 122 yards. His fantasy lows will be less egregious than most passers if he keeps scoring or racking up rushing yards. Devin Singletary carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards and recorded a single catch. With Zack Moss healthy, Singletary is nothing more than an RB3. The Chiefs were without Sammy Watkins and it was Demarcus Robinson who stepped up in his absence. Robison finished with five catches for 69 yards. Mecole Hardman did not catch his only target and can be kept on the bench for now.

Kyler Murray Runs Wild on Dallas

Murray underperformed as a passer versus Dallas but he showed off his speed as a runner once again. Murray only completed nine passes on 24 tries but still scored twice through the air. He rushed 10 times for 74 yards and an extra score. The Cardinals won 38-10. Murray's timing with his receivers was off and he appeared to be on a different page than DeAndre Hopkins all night. Hopkins caught just two of his eight targets but still managed 73 yards. Even in games where Murray gets nothing going through the air, he will always have the fastest legs of any passer to fall back on. His two scores both went to Christian Kirk. One was a touch pass from the 6-yard line and the other was an 80-yard shot. Kenyan Drake found the end zone twice and carried the ball 20 times. Chase Edmonds saw just five rush attempts. The Cardinals have four wins on the year and get a crucial matchup with Seattle in Week 7.

