Kansas City rebounds while Dallas flops on MNF

The matchup between the Chiefs and Bills was originally slated for Thursday night of this past week. Rescheduling chaos moved the game to Monday giving football fans another double-header. Arizona faced the Cowboys after that game concluded. Andy Dalton got his first start in a Dallas uniform in place of Dak Prescott, who will not play for the rest of the season because of a gruesome ankle injury. Ultimately, two quarterbacks impressed on Monday while two passers flopped on the big stage. The Chiefs and Cardinals each left with another win.
Josh Allen Struggles Again
Allen entered Week 6 after getting tormented by the Tennessee defense last week. The Titans intercepted him twice and held Buffalo to 16 points. Kansas City's defense found a similar level of success. The Chiefs cruised to a 26-17 win. Allen completed just 14 of his 27 pass attempts and was intercepted on his final throw of the day. The Kansas City pass rush didn't notch a single sack either. Allen was given clean pockets to throw from and couldn't beat the coverage when his receivers got open. He threw four times to John Brown and couldn't connect on a single one. Luckily for Allen, he and the Bills get to face the New York Jets next week. Pro Football Focus has the Jets Defense as a below-average pass rush and coverage unit. Allen made major improvements in the offseason but he's unlikely to be the MVP-caliber passer we saw in the first four weeks.
Patrick Mahomes was searching for a rebound spot this week as well. In Week 5, Mahomes threw one interception and completed 51.2% of his passes. It was the lowest completion rate of his career. Unlike Allen, consecutive off games from Mahomes seemingly don't exist. He picked apart the Buffalo defense, completing all but five of his 26 attempts for 225 yards and two scores. Both touchdowns went to Travis Kelce. Mahomes looked like a former MVP and current front-runner for the award once again. The only reason Mahomes didn't put up bigger passing numbers was the success of Kansas City's ground attack.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire gashed the Bills on chunk plays at will. He carried the ball 26 times for 161 yards. Both marks were career-highs for the first-round rookie. Darwin Thompson and Darrell Williams added 43 yards on nine carries. The Chiefs are going to abuse defenses in any way they choose as long as Mahomes is under center.
Fantasy Slant: Stefon Diggs has been insulated from Allen's woes in the past two weeks. He caught 10 passes for 106 yards last week and saved a quiet game this week with a touchdown. Diggs has hit 80 yards or scored in every game this year. Allen carried the ball eight times for 42 yards and still scored twice despite throwing for just 122 yards. His fantasy lows will be less egregious than most passers if he keeps scoring or racking up rushing yards. Devin Singletary carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards and recorded a single catch. With Zack Moss healthy, Singletary is nothing more than an RB3. The Chiefs were without Sammy Watkins and it was Demarcus Robinson who stepped up in his absence. Robison finished with five catches for 69 yards. Mecole Hardman did not catch his only target and can be kept on the bench for now.
Kyler Murray Runs Wild on Dallas
Murray underperformed as a passer versus Dallas but he showed off his speed as a runner once again. Murray only completed nine passes on 24 tries but still scored twice through the air. He rushed 10 times for 74 yards and an extra score. The Cardinals won 38-10. Murray's timing with his receivers was off and he appeared to be on a different page than DeAndre Hopkins all night. Hopkins caught just two of his eight targets but still managed 73 yards. Even in games where Murray gets nothing going through the air, he will always have the fastest legs of any passer to fall back on. His two scores both went to Christian Kirk. One was a touch pass from the 6-yard line and the other was an 80-yard shot. Kenyan Drake found the end zone twice and carried the ball 20 times. Chase Edmonds saw just five rush attempts. The Cardinals have four wins on the year and get a crucial matchup with Seattle in Week 7.
Andy Dalton's first start for Dallas was ugly. The Cowboys were held to three points until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Dalton was erratic at all depths of the field. He chose to mitigate this by dumping the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott 11 times despite having the best receiving trio in the league. He averaged 4.9 yards per attempt on 54 throws. The Arizona defense picked off two of his passes. Elliott didn't help the offensive output either. He put the ball on the ground twice. Arizona recovered both fumbles.
Despite Murray's subpar passing day, the Dallas defense still managed to look historically bad. They have allowed 218 points through six games, fifth-most in NFL history. They don't have the secondary to stop receivers and can't keep up with the speed of most running backs. With Prescott out of the picture, Dallas will struggle to salvage a horrid start to the 2020 season.
Fantasy Slant: Drake is still the leading back in Arizona while Edmonds is nothing more than a pass-catching back. Kirk only saw three targets and remains a speculative flex play. Hopkins' two catches distract from the important stat, his eight targets. Keep relying on him as a WR1. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb both caught seven of their 10 targets. Cooper happened to bring down the only touchdown for Dallas. The duo should operate as the top receivers in Dallas with Michael Gallup on the outside looking in. He only caught two of his six targets. Dalton's inaccuracy is going to continue to hamper Gallup, who operates as the deep threat for Dallas.
Daily Slants
Week 6 was a quiet one on the injury front. The biggest news is the mounting injuries in Philadelphia. Zach Ertz is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury while Miles Sanders is not expected to play in Week7 due to a knee injury. Travis Fulgham will operate as the focal point of the passing game for Carson Wentz. Fulgham has 23 targets in the past two games and has scored in three straight contests. He followed up his 152-yard performance from Week 5 with another 75 yards on Sunday. Boston Scott will take over as the primary running back in Philadelphia. A slew of injuries to their offensive line made Sanders dependent on long runs to sustain his fantasy value. If Scott can't produce some splash plays of his own, he'll be an RB3 at best.
Raheem Mostert is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. Tevin Coleman is eligible to be activated from injured reserve this week. If he isn't ready to return, Jerick McKinnon will get the bulk of the carries for San Francisco. He'll also play a significant role as a pass-catcher. McKinnon will be an RB2 in any week when Coleman and Mostert are sidelined.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Mark Ingram (ankle) has a "chance" to play in Week 8. If he isn't able to go, Gus Edwards could lead Baltimore in carries. Edwards has 48 carries for 218 yards on the year. Both totals are higher than those of rookie J.K. Dobbins.