Kansas City radio station confirms death of DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Kansas City radio station KKFI confirmed Wednesday night that DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed in the shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

Authorities said earlier that one person died and 21 others were hit by gunfire after a shooting broke out at the end of the event.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the station confirmed Lopez-Galvan’s death, saying the "senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC community."

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family,” the statement read. “We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111."

PHOTO: KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan is shown in this undated photo. (KKFI)

The shooting took place west of Union Station414, outside near the garage, as Chiefs fans were leaving, Kansas City police said earlier in the day. According to the police, three suspects have been detained.

At least one firearm was recovered, the police said. A motive remains unclear.

Gunshot victims were transported to several hospitals in the area, including eight with "immediately" life-threatening injuries and seven with life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

