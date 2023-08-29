Kansas City police seek help to find 60-year-old man missing since Sunday morning

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Monday to locate a 60-year-old man reported missing since Sunday.

Mark E. Mitchell was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 10900 block of Lydia Avenue, police said in a written statement. Police believed he may have been near south Kansas City’s Minor Park at Red Bridge and Blue River roads.

Mitchell is described as a white man, roughly 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

Mitchell was wearing gray shorts and red-and-gray tennis shoes when he was last seen, police said.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Mitchell’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.