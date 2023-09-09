Kansas City police open homicide investigation after shooting victim dies in hospital

A 24-year-old man has died two days after being shot in south Kansas City’s Ruskin Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 11300 block of Bristol Terrace, Capt. Corey Carlisle, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in a statement. Detectives were notified late Friday morning that the gunshot victim, identified as Devin Sparkman, died in the hospital.

The shooting unfolded on a residential block. Responding officers spoke with the suspected shooter and witnesses on scene Wednesday night.

The suspect was taken into police custody without incident, according to police. It was unclear Friday evening whether prosecutors had filed criminal charges in the shooting.

The shooting marks Kansas City’s 140th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. The city remains on pace with the homicide record set in 2020 when 182 people were killed.