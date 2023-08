Kansas City police look for family of young girl found Tuesday near 39th and Chelsea

A young girl was found on Tuesday in Kansas City; police are asking for help finding her family members.

The child was found in the area of East 39th Street and Chelsea Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call 911 or the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 immediately.

No other information was immediately available.