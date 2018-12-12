Kansas City police cut deep with jab at Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles — not San Diego, Los Angeles — Chargers Thursday night in KC. Local police took to Twitter to offer some traffic tips for fans heading to the game, and … HEY WAIT A SECOND:

While our football team doesn't have to move cities to get fans, we'd like to keep our city's traffic (both fans & commuters) moving during tomorrow's Chiefs vs Chargers game. Stadium full of people will be going to Arrowhead during rush hour. Plan alt. routes or extra time. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) December 12, 2018

That opening line — “While our football team doesn’t have to move cities to get fans” — is obviously a poke at the Chargers, who jumped cities a couple years back. It’s not entirely accurate — the Chargers left behind plenty of fans in San Diego, and have yet to cultivate a batch of new ones, to put it politely — but still … ice cold, man.

The Chiefs and Chargers will play Thursday night in one of the better matchups of the season; Kansas City beat Los Angeles 38-28 back in Week 1. This time around, Arrowhead Stadium will be full of nearly 80,000 Chiefs fans, and there’ll probably be two or three Chargers fans watching from Los Angeles, too.

The Kansas City police stiff-armed the Chargers. (Getty)

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

