Under the law, it was an assault. And it’s being handled that way.

Via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Kansas City police say Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving an ESPN freelancer to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs.

Plenty of assaults aren’t prosecuted. In this case, the victim filed a report — and he allegedly was injured.

Although multiple football players technically have committed assault in recent years with post-whistle conduct that goes well beyond the limits of acceptable football activities, none have been charged with a crime. In each case, it happened on the field, against another player. Even if similar conduct would have resulted in an immediate arrest if it happened beyond the gridiron, football players have been exempt.

Here, Adams assaulted a non-player after the game ended. It’s harder to suspend the reality that the laws apply everywhere, even on a football field.

Three years ago, Schefty was clowned relentlessly for describing the Myles Garrett helmet attack on Mason Rudolph as “assault.” But it was. And it is.

It was assault on Monday night. It was assault when Garrett did it. It was assault when Aaron Donald did it in August. It was assault when Albert Haynesworth stomped on the forehead of Andre Gurode.

Adams doesn’t have much of a defense here, if any. He should plead no contest, accept the punishment, and move on.

Kansas City police say Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault originally appeared on Pro Football Talk