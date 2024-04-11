Kansas City needs its Chiefs and Royals. Let’s see another plan to keep them here | Opinion

I was disappointed the stadium tax extension didn’t pass on April 2. I was momentarily angry, thinking that the voters of Jackson County couldn’t care less if the Chiefs and Royals stay in our great city. A day later, I realized how simpleminded that thought was.

Both the Chiefs and Royals should know that many of us support them and want them to remain here for years and decades to come. I also know Kansas City has shown a desire to support areas such as the Crossroads and the resurging downtown. If this city is to continue its growth, we must fight for every square mile to succeed when it comes to economic equity and development.

It would take many more articles to highlight the needs of the urban core. Truth is, we can and should have support for our sports teams, businesses and all the amenities this city has to offer. I remember the divisive arguments when former Mayor Kay Barnes made it one of her platforms to revitalize downtown Kansas City by bringing a new arena — what was originally Sprint Center — to the city center. I’ll never forget how the people of this metropolitan area galvanized together when an outside entity (I believe it was a rental car agency) started a campaign to defeat that tax proposal.

Now look at downtown. Soon after the Power & Light District became a reality, we all began to see and feel the comeback. And there is no doubt the Crossroads has benefited from these added amenities. I’ll bet some of the people and businesses downtown voted against the initiatives that created the P&L. My point is that it’s OK to vote your conscience without someone who voted the opposite dumping ridicule upon you.

And I honestly believe most of us understand what our sports teams have brought to our community and region. We wouldn’t be the same without all of them. Just think about the excitement we have all experienced when the Royals and Chiefs won world championships. For anyone who says we don’t need any of these teams, please reconsider that thought. Just ask the residents of St. Louis how they feel about losing the Rams and Cardinals football teams.

Kansas City is on a roll, and I believe we can keep the balance of improving all areas of our city and neighborhoods while also fighting to keep our sports teams. As a matter of fact, can we please embrace the major swag this city has going on right now, and stop the nag.

I hope the Royals and Chiefs put another initiative together we all can get behind, because this city needs and appreciates its teams.

Marlon Buie is a lifelong resident of Kansas City. He retired in 2017 after 29 years working for the Kansas City Police Department, where he was the lead protection officer for four mayors.