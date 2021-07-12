Kansas City named NFL’s 11th-best travel destination

Where does Kansas City rank as far as NFL fan experiences go?

If you ask Kansas City Chiefs fans it’ll be the top experience in the league. They’ll cite the tailgating, the barbecue, the roaring crowd at Arrowhead Stadium and so on.

According to veteran NFL writer Ben Volin, the home of the Chiefs still ranks among the best travel destinations in the NFL, but it didn’t take home the top spot. Volin recently sought to rank all 30 NFL cities according to their fan experience and their travel appeal.

Here’s a look at what Volin had to say about Kansas City:

“11. Kansas City: A similar vibe to Buffalo, but replace wings with burnt ends. Arrowhead Stadium traffic is a nightmare, but the tailgating is the best in the NFL. And you get to scream your face off at one of the NFL’s loudest and oldest stadiums.”

For what it’s worth, I’ve never had an issue with the traffic in or around Arrowhead Stadium. There’s always a few detours where you can avoid the normal traffic back up. It’s always a good idea to get to a stadium early regardless of locale.

If traffic is the only issue that Volin could find with the experience, I’d say that’s a pretty good thing. It’s also important to remember that the experience of an NFL beat writer attending a game at a stadium is a bit different than the experience of your typical fan.

What do you think, Chiefs Kingdom? Is Volin too low or too high on Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs’ fan experience? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter.

