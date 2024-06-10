Kansas City Monarchs move home games to different field this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs announced Monday morning that its games will be moved to Lawrence, Kansas this week.

From Monday to Wednesday, the Monarchs will play at Hoglund Ballpark — located at 1545 Allen Fieldhouse Drive. Here are the game times:

Monday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

According to the Monarchs, all three games will be free to attend, and all remaining home games in the 2024 season will be at Legends Field.

Fans with tickets to Monarchs games not played at Legends Field can exchange their tickets at the box office for any regular season home game ticket of equal or lesser value. For more information, go to MonarchsBaseball.com/RainoutPolicy.

If you are unable to attend Monday night’s game or any of the games this week, you can listen to them on Sports Radio 810 WHB at 810WHB.com/Monarchs. There will not be a live video stream of the games, according to the organization.

The next scheduled home game at Legends Field is Tuesday, June 25 against the Sioux City Explorers. As well as this, the Monarchs’ Kids Camp Day is still scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, which will feature a Mad Science show, on-field activities, a movie on the stadium video board and more.





