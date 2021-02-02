Kansas City’s Mike Remmers claps back at Tampa Bay Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul after disrespectful comments

Mike Remmers claps back at Jason Pierre-Paul after disrespectful comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Less than 24 hours after Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul snubbed Kansas City offensive lineman Mike Remmers by claiming he didn’t know who he was, Remmers caught wind of the blatant disrespect.

When Pierre-Paul was asked on Monday about Remmers, who is expected to start at left tackle for the Chiefs, the Bucs pass rusher said “man, I didn’t even know who that was, I ain’t going to lie to you.”

He continued, “This is the tackle that you’re talking about? I mean like I said, I don’t too much care about it.”

Subscribe to the Talkin' Beavers podcast

Remmers heard Pierre-Paul’s slander and fired back with a response of his own Tuesday morning in Super Bowl LV interviews.

“I don’t really care what his opinion is on anything,” the former Oregon State and Jesuit High School standout said. “Every week I’ve played in this league, I’ve never gone to the game thinking, ‘Hey, I wonder what this guy thinks of me?’ I don’t care at all. It makes no difference to me. I’m just going out there to do my job.”

After Remmers was moved to the left side during the AFC Championship Game to take over for an injured Eric Fisher, he was reported to man the left side again in the Super Bowl. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed those reports on Monday.

"I think everybody saw that we moved him to the left side during the playoff (AFC) Championship Game, so I don't think that's a secret on what side he'll play,” Reid said via the Kansas City star.

Remmers starting at left tackle means he will face off against Pierre-Paul, who is lined up on the right side at the defensive end. With Super Bowl LV quickly approaching on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT, the writing is on the wall for an engaging duel between two of the NFL’s best.

Remmers, however, doesn’t need the extra motivation.

“This is the Super Bowl,” Remmers said. “This doesn’t matter if it’s a Week 1 game or the Super Bowl. I don’t need any extra motivation to do anything. I’m going to go out there and do my job to the best of my abilities.”