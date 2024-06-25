Kansas City metro preps for Copa America matches

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Copa America soccer tournament is coming to the Kansas City metro for the first time ever. The community is preparing for the historic event and has already seen an impact.

“This is a first for the Latinos for Copa America,” said Raul Villegas, owner of El Padrino Soccer in Kansas City, which sells jerseys.

“I see a lot of people from Peru buying their jerseys, and I’m pretty sure I will see a lot of people from Uruguay buying jerseys.”

Opening El Padrino Soccer was a dream Villegas had since he was a teenager. Another dream of his is to see a Copa match in person.

Villegas said he’s going to both games held in the Kansas City metro – Peru versus Canada at Children’s Mercy Park on Tuesday, June 25, and the U.S. versus Uruguay at Arrowhead next Monday, July 1.

“Never in my lifetime when I was younger I thought you know what I will be able to see one live and now see it in my backyard because Kansas City,” Villegas said.

“I consider it like my home I’ve been here now for 20-22 years.”

As workers at Children’s Mercy Park prepare to host thousands of fans, employees at El Padrino are excited to see how diverse their community is.

“I’ve seen Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, a lot of Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, it’s a lot, a lot of people here,” said Jorbelis Escalona, an associate at El Padrino.

Others are excited to get a taste of what will come in two years when Kansas City will be hosting the World Cup.

“It’s drawing bigger attention to it,” said another associate, Joselyn Cortes.

“You’re getting a smaller look [at] what is to come the type of energy that’s to come in two years which is awesome.”

Villegas mentioned that the most popular jersey is Lionel Messi. He says there have been a lot of Brazil and Mexico jerseys sold as well.

Tuesday’s match will begin at 5 p.m. and on July 1 the U.S. will face off against Uruguay.

