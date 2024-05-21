Kansas City Mavericks return home leading the Western Conference Finals 2-1

In the midst of the best season by a hockey team in Kansas City’s history, the Kansas City Mavericks hold a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals over the Toledo Walleye with the final four games of the series at Cable Dahmer Arena beginning this weekend.

Games 1-3 of the Western Conference Finals were at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. After breaking the ECHL record for road wins in a season, the Mavericks took advantage of starting the series in visiting territory.

Toledo entered the conference finals winners of 22 straight games dating back to the regular season. The Walleye opened the scoring in Game 1, but consecutive goals from defenseman Jake McLaughlin and rookie Cade Borchardt gave the Mavericks a 2-1 lead entering the second frame.

Toledo answered back with a goal as the teams started the third period deadlocked at two goals apiece. The game was nearing overtime during the back-and-forth third period before Jacob Hayhurst scored his third goal of the postseason to give Kansas City a 3-2 win and 1-0 series lead, handing Toledo its first loss since late-March.

Saturday’s Game 2 started off similarly, with Toledo scoring the opening goal, but that was all the offense the Walleye would muster.

It was another defenseman, Ryan Jones, who scored Kansas City’s first goal of the night as the teams entered the first intermission tied 1-1.

With under 10 seconds remaining in the second frame, Toledo’s goaltender attempted to control the puck behind his own net. But Jeremy McKenna stole possession and sent the puck to rookie Max Andreev, who found the back of the net with 6.6 seconds remaining, giving Kansas City a 2-1 lead .

McKenna scored a goal early in the third frame before two empty-net goals from McLaughlin and Patrick Curry gave the Mavericks an eventual 5-1 victory and a 2-0 series lead.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine was stellar in Game 2, saving 39 of 40 shots faced. The former third-round draft pick of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes leads the ECHL with a .950 save percentage in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Saturday’s Game 2 win was Kansas City’s 64th win between the regular season and postseason in 2023-24, the fifth-most in the nearly 40-year history of the ECHL.

Toledo took a very close Game 3 on Monday night, 4-3. Two Kansas City goals from Nate Knoepke and the fifth of the postseason from Nolan Walker were the Mavericks’ only offense. Kansas City has outscored Toledo 11-7 in the first three games of the series.

The two teams meet for Game 4 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday at 7:05 p.m., with Game 5 coming 24 hours later.

A breakdown of the remaining Western Conference Finals schedule is below:

2024 Western Conference Finals, Toledo Walleye at Kansas City Mavericks:

Game 4: Friday, May 24, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 5: Saturday, May 25, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 6*: Monday, May 27, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 29, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

*if necessary

Tickets for Games 4-7 of the Western Conference Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena are on sale at 816-252-7825 or kcmavericks.com/tickets.