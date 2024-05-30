Kansas City Mavericks prepare for Kelly Cup Finals

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As the Kansas City Mavericks get ready for the Florida Everblades for the Kelly Cup Championship, there’s a history between both teams. Head coach Tad O’Had has a home seven minutes away from the Everblades arena, as he was an assistant coach for Florida.

So, yes, it’s a bit personal between the two teams.

We had sent (our previous) captain on to Florida and he won a Kelly Cup. But, we got our captain from Florida and we’ve got some incredible assets. Rivalry? Yes,” O’Had said.

“There’s a lot of familiarity with both teams, so it’ll be fun, we’re really looking forward to and if it’s one way to do it, it’s against your old team,” captain Jake Jaremko said.

The Mavs have been doing well, regardless of opponent. A sweep in the first round, a series win in five the next round, and then six games to win against Toledo, with a 7-1 win for a clinching Game 6 victory.

“Each series is a little different, teams bring different elements, different strengths, so we’ve been pretty good as just adapting,” forward Patrick Curry said.

“We’ve talked about speed, but we’ve talked about waives of speed. We want to play a team for 60 minutes, we want to hit a team with four lines and we have tremendous speed, and that’s been one of our greatest assets,” O’Had said.

The Mavericks hosts Game 1 and 2 Friday and Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. They hope home ice advantage will spur them on to their first ECHL Championship.

