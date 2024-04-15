Kansas City Mavericks open ECHL playoffs Wednesday against Tulsa Oilers: details

The Kansas City Mavericks open the ECHL’s 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Wednesday with plenty of momentum.

KC’s minor-league hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a 7-4 loass at Iowa Saturday. But that outcome aside, the Mavericks blew nearly every franchise record out of the water en route to earning the Brabham Cup as the ECHL’s best regular-season team.

With their first-round opponent and schedule set, the Mavericks are now focused on the postseason, which begins Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks clinched a playoff berth with six weeks remaining in the regular season but could not determine their first-round opponent until the season’s final day.

Kansas City will take on the Tulsa Oilers in the Mountain Division Semifinals. Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series are Wednesday and Thursday at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks went 6-1-1 in eight games against Tulsa this season.

Here is the Mavericks’ Round 1 schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, Tulsa at Kansas City; 7:05 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 2: Thursday, Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3: Friday, Kansas City at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Monday, April 22, Kansas City at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Game 5*: Thursday, April 25, Kansas City at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Game 6*: Friday, April 26, Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 7*: Sunday, April 28, Tulsa at Kansas City 4:05 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena

*if necessary

The Mavericks won 10 of their final 12 games and finished the regular season with a 54-12-4-2 record (114 points) — the most wins and points in franchise history, and the fourth-most wins and fifth-most points in ECHL history.

ALL-ECHL AND ALL-ROOKIE TEAMS

Three Mavericks have been named to a pair of All-ECHL teams.

Patrick Curry was selected to the All-ECHL first team. He is the Mavericks’ first first-teamer since 2015-16. He’s also the fifth player in franchise history to play in all 72 games and he finished second in the ECHL in points and goals.

Max Andreev and Cade Borchardt were selected to the ECHL’s All-Rookie Team. The first KC players ever included, Borchardt and Andreev finished first and third, respectively, among all ECHL rookies in points this season.

Additionally, Andreev led all ECHL rookies in assists ... and Borchardt finished one behind him.

ANDREEV IS ‘PLUS PERFORMER’

Andreev is also the ECHL’s “Plus Performer of the Year.”

Andreev led the league in plus-minus this season. The Mavericks had six of the top eight players in plus-minus this season.

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the Mavericks‘ first-round playoff series against Tulsa are on sale now.

All lower-bowl tickets for the first round are priced at $25. Visit kcmavericks.com/tickets or call 816-252-7825 for details.