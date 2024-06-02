Kansas City Mavericks even Kelly Cup Finals with 5-1 win over Florida Everblades

It’s officially a series.

If there were any concerns about a sweep in the best-of-seven Kelly Cup Finals, the Kansas City Mavericks proved they had plenty of fight a day after Friday’s blowout loss in Game 1.

And now, the series shifts back to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, all tied up.

The Mavericks took Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals 5-1 in a complete effort Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. KC had four different goalscorers, including Jeremy McKenna, who had the team’s lone goal in Game 1 against the Florida Everblades.

McKenna scored in a first period that finished tied 1-1. Jacob Hayhurst and Max Andreev scored in the second period to put the Mavs up 3-1.

Andreev and Cole Coskey scored in the third period — within a minute of each other — to seal the win.

Coskey also had two assists, and plenty of others made key passes that led to goals. Defenseman Nate Knoepke and forwards David Cotton, Jake Jaremko, Justin Nachbaur, Cade Borchardt, McKenna and Hayhurst each were credited with an assist.

Jack LaFontaine made 35 saves (97.2% save percentage) to hold the Everblades off.

The teams now break until Wednesday, June 5, when the Mavericks and Everblades play the first of three games at Hertz Arena.

Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on Wednesday, followed by Game 4 (Friday, 6:30 p.m.) and Game 5 (Saturday, 6 p.m.).

Should the series reach a Game 6, the teams will return to Cable Dahmer Arena. Game 6 would be Monday, June 10, at 7:05 p.m. A Game 7 would be two days later (June 12) at the same time.

The Mavericks are seeking their first Kelly Cup Finals win ever.