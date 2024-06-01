Kansas City Mavericks drop Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals. Here’s what comes next

A Jeremy McKenna hat trick and dominating team display pushed the Kansas City Mavericks into the Kelly Cup Finals — their first ever — against the Florida Everblades.

Friday’s Game 1 had a similar lopsided result, only the Kansas City Mavericks found themselves on the wrong side of it.

The Everblades, who opened the ECHL’s best-of-seven finals series with an 8-1 win, gave up a goal to the red-hot McKenna in the first period. But they scored three of their own and added four more in the second period.

The Mavericks were actually credited with 35 shots on goal — only one less than the Everblades — but Florida goalie Cam Johnson made 34 saves for a 97% save percentage.

Cale Morris (19 saves, seven goals allowed) and Jack LaFontaine (nine saves, one goal allowed) were in goal for the Mavericks.

Defenseman Nate Knoepke assisted the Mavericks’ goal. McKenna and forward Cade Borchardt were credited with five shots apiece.

Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals is Saturday

The Mavericks don’t have much time to stew on the Game 1 defeat, which could be a good thing.

Game 2 of the series, back at Cable Dahmer Arena, is set for Saturday night, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. Central. Tickets are available at kcmavericks.com.

The Mavericks will be on the road for Games 3, 4 and (if necessary) 5.

Between the regular season and playoffs, the Mavericks are 66-16-4-2 this season. Seventy wins, a club release noted, would give them their first Kelly Cup championship.