Kansas City holds on to win close game at Minnesota

The Vikings were a tougher opponent for the Chiefs today than most people expected, but in the end Kansas City emerged with a hard-fought win at Minnesota.

The game went down to the final minute, but the Vikings' last-gasp drive fell short and the Chiefs won 27-20.

It was a game with two high-profile injuries, to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Kelce limped off the field with an ankle injury but later returned and scored a touchdown, and even came on the field to play defense on the last snap to bat down a potential Hail Mary. But Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for the remainder of the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins were both solid, topping 280 yards and throwing two touchdown passes apiece.

The win improves the Chiefs' record to 4-1 and keeps them atop the AFC. The Vikings fall to 1-4 after yet another close loss.