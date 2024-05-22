Kansas City Current general manager Camille Ashton steps down. Here’s what we know

The Kansas City Current are off to an undefeated start in 2024 NWSL play. Much of the credit for this year’s start — and the significant turnaround from last year’s first 10 matches — has gone to a roster overhaul that took place over the offseason.

But now, the Current will move forward without the general manager who helped orchestrate it.

The Current announced on Wednesday afternoon that Camille Ashton has resigned from her role as general manager, effective immediately.

“I am thankful for my time in Kansas City,” Ashton said in a club release. “It was important to me to dedicate my time and efforts to ensure a successful 2024 season by building the championship-caliber roster that’s currently at near the top of the table. I am proud of what we have accomplished here. I look forward to the next step in my personal and professional journey.”

Ashton joined the Current as general manager ahead of the 2022 season. During her tenure, the Current recorded 34 wins, 30 losses and 15 draws in all competitions, notably reaching the NWSL championship game in 2022.

Ashton played in the NWSL from 2014-2017, with spells for Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC), the Orlando Pride and the Houston Dash. She was a college teammate of Lo’eau LaBonta’s at Stanford.

Prior to her NWSL management experience, she was the manager of talent development for the WWE and served as the vice president of Blueprint Sports & Media Entertainment.

Current director of soccer operations Caitlin Carducci will serve as interim GM until a full-time replacement is hired.

Carducci has worked in various roles within the United States Soccer Federation and was the director of player affairs for the National Women’s Soccer League between 2021 and 2022.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.