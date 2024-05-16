Kansas City Current defense is surging behind the breakout of this young player

Earlier this season, the Kansas City Current had both scored and conceded the most goals in the National Women’s Soccer League.

But KC’s once-leaky defense has turned into a strong and dominant group as the Current prepares to play host to Racing Louisville on Saturday in an 8:30 p.m. match at CPKC Stadium.

The Current has conceded just four goals in its last two matches, and one of those was a pure gift to the other team. But this dominance is about more than simple shutouts: The Current’s back line has allowed just six shots on target in the last three matches combined.

After sporting an unsightly expected goals-against (xGA) average of 1.0 or higher in each of its first six matches, the Current since then has an xGA of 1.3 in its last three matches combined.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski stressed the importance of 1-0 wins after last weekend’s home victory — by that very score — against the North Carolina Courage in Kansas City.

“It strengthens the character and the mentality of the team and prepares them for tough matches,” Andonovski said. “There’s gonna be a lot of (tough matches), I hope, in the regular season — and hopefully in the postseason.”

The Current’s ability to completely shut down opponents is a product of the whole team’s defensive effort. The midfielders and forwards press high, the defenders step up and cut off service, and goalkeeper AD Franch makes saves when called upon.

This effort is collective, in other words. But some breakout performers have emerged on KC’s back line this season. And for an example of that, one can look no further than Gabrielle Robinson.

As a second-round NWSL Draft pick in 2023 out of West Virginia, Robinson wasn’t sure what position she’d play in pro soccer. But she’s found a home on the KC back line.

Lori Lindsey, the former U.S. Women’s National Team player who’s now a broadcaster, has said Robinson should be in the mix for a USWNT call-up at center back. That position group is among the deepest and strongest in the national team’s player pool.

Robinson played in 20 of 26 games for the Current last season — her rookie year. But her strong performances were lost amid the team’s overall struggles.

This year, with the Kansas City defense surging, Robinson is starting to get the attention she deserves.

“Last year ... it was a roller-coaster,” she said. “But this year, having gained that experience from last year, I feel a lot more comfortable.”

One area in which Andonovski wanted Robinson to improve was her “bite” — her willingness to be ruthless defensively.

“She’s become what I would call a good, old-fashioned defender,” the coach said. “She was missing a little bit more of a bite early on, and you can see now good tackles, good aerial challenges. She steps in and fore-checks really well.”

Robinson was pleased to hear Andonovski’s compliments, especially the reference to her “bite.” She called that “the fun part” of defending.

“Since preseason, he (Andonovski) has talked about being aggressive, stepping in front of forwards so they can’t get a clear chance or touch on the ball,” Robinson said. “I think that’s consistent throughout the team, regardless of if you’re playing in the back or forward.”