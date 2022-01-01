Kansas City at Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Kansas City at Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Kansas City (11-4), Cincinnati (9-6)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Kansas City at Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

The Kansas City offense is humming.

It doesn’t matter who’s in and who’s filling in as long as 15 is steady.

Patrick Mahomes is keeping the mistakes to a relative minimum, the running game is helping the cause, and the points are coming easier now. It might not be the high-flying fun show of the last few years, and other parts are contributing to the blowouts, but it’s all working in the eight-game winning streak.

Again, it starts with not making mistakes. There’s a problem when the Chiefs turn the ball over, and they’re all but untouchable when they don’t give the ball away. Cincinnati is built to get into firefights, but the defense only has two takeaways in the last three games with the run D having a few issues.

If Kansas City can run and doesn’t give the ball away, forget it. However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 17

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Again, Cincinnati is built to get into firefights.

The Kansas City defense has been a takeaway machine over the second half of the season, but the Bengals having turned it over In either of the last two games. The offense has been ridiculously inconsistent, but the receiving corps might just be the best in the NFL at the moment and Joe Burrow has turned his game up a few notches.

Tee Higgins has been a breakout star, Joe Mixon is running well, and …

– NFL Week 17 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Kansas City defense is about to answer the challenge again.

The Chiefs have come up with three or more takeaways in four of the last five games and multiple turnovers in each of the last eight. It has also allowed 17 points or fewer in seven of the last eight games.

Story continues

The Bengal offense might not be the version that struggled to do much of anything against Denver a few weeks ago, but it’s about to have a hard time getting going.

Kansas City at Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Kansas City 26, Cincinnati 20

Line: Kansas City -4.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Kansas City at Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Kansas City at Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: John Madden

1: “Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings