Kansas City Chiefs wrap up second day of mandatory minicamp

Jun. 12—It was day two of three for the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory minicamp, as the team continues to build continuity among the offense, defense and special teams. Two Chiefs players were absent, left guard Joe Thuney and defensive end B.J Thompson.

Thuney is dealing with the pectoral injury he suffered during the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in January. Thompson was released from the hospital on Monday after having a cardiac emergency during a team meeting last week.

While a handful of athletes present who did not participate, the team feels like they're getting better with each passing day.

"There's a sense of accountability and a sense of appreciation because I know who I'm dealing with on a day-to-day basis and the guys I'm dealing with," defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

Jones mentioned he's in a much better place at this specific point in time, compared to last season when he held out all offseason in search of a contract extension.

He's also back working alongside Mike Sanna, Tershawn Wharton and Charles Omenihu, with second-stringers like Felix Anudike-Uzomah looking to make an impact this upcoming season after sitting back and learning.

"A pro is that you can watch guys that are succeeding now and take a little bit from all of them," Jones said. "The con to it is, you don't play as much as you want to, so I think this year it's all about mind frame, attacking every day."

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs' first-round pick in this previous draft, continues to be limited by a hamstring injury. Having been the fastest player in the entire draft class, a worry about him was his build and potential durability worries, so the Chiefs are playing it safe.

Despite being sidelined a majority of OTA's and now, he's still picking up the playbook.

"He's doing a great job picking up the playbook, one of the tough things early on in this offense is, okay, can you learn one position, but the way we use receivers, can you learn all three," receiver Justin Watson said. "So, you know, let the game slow down for him a little bit as he transitions to an NFL playbook and sees the NFL defenses."

Kansas City fielded a receiving core last season that saw tight end Travis Kelce being the leader in receiving yards, while a rookie in Rashee Rice was second. Needing some more speed and veteran leadership, the team added Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old has been on two different teams, including working with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson, feeling he can provide some good insight.

"They kind of gravitated towards each other and they're open, they listen," Brown said. "You know, I've been on two other different teams, coming from my background to where I am now, it's a lot of insight I can share with those guys.

Having just one season where he tallied over 1,000 yards receiving, Brown has mentioned he's felt like he's almost been put in a box in other offenses. Now working with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, and knowing the team needs speed and a deep threat, Brown finally feels like he can showcase his true talents.

"You know, let me play you know, let me be a weapon," Brown said. "Something that, you know, I'm excited to do is I'm not just stuck in this role or that role, I get to be a weapon for the offense."

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.