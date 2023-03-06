Kansas City Chiefs won't franchise tag LT Orlando Brown. What's next?

The defending Super Bowl champions might have a big void to fill at left tackle.

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t going to place the franchise tag on starting left tackle Orlando Brown, a person close to the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Kansas City is likely going to let Brown test free agency on March 15.

Brown would have been set to receive just under $20 million if the Chiefs placed him under the franchise tag.

Kansas City franchise tagged Brown last season but opted against the one-year pact this year.

Brown has started 33 regular-season games since he arrived in Kansas City via trade from the Baltimore Ravens in April 2021. Last season, Brown allowed four sacks and 58 pressures in 843 regular-season snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He started in all three playoff games during Kansas City’s Super Bowl 57 run and didn’t allow a sack.

Orlando Brown Jr. has been an important piece to the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line.

What’s next for Orlando Brown?

The Chiefs can still negotiate a long-term deal with Brown before free agency begins on March 15, but the two sides haven’t been able to reach an agreement on an extension, the person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The Chiefs aren't going to franchise tag left tackle Orlando Brown, a source confirmed to @usatodaysports. Kansas City is likely to let him test the open market. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) March 6, 2023

Brown will be one of the top tackles on the open market if he hits free agency. He played in 81 career regular season games and has starting experience at both left and right tackle.

Kansas City might have questions on both sides of their offensive line once free agency starts. Veteran right tackle Andrew Wylie is slated to become a free agent as well.

The Chiefs are currently $3.5 million over the salary cap, per Over The Cap.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Orlando Brown won't get franchise tag from Chiefs. What it means.