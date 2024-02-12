Kansas City Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls after beating San Francisco 49ers in overtime

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) wins his third Super Bowl - John Locher/AP

Taylor Swift chugged a pint of beer at half-time and then her beloved Kansas City Chiefs proceeded to make San Francisco down their own sorrows.

After holding a 10-0 advantage, the 49ers threw away their advantage to win a first Super Bowl in 28 years by succumbing in overtime to a Patrick Mahomes-led fightback.

This was the Chiefs quarterback’s third Super Bowl victory and highlighted that he is a live contender to at least approach Tom Brady’s record of seven rings.

(Her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs were losing at the time, so she probably needed it.)



In truth, a cagey encounter did not produce the all-action, thrill-a-minute featurepiece that Las Vegas had expected for its first hosting of the biggest event in US Sports.

But the fact that Swift - the boyfriend of Kansas tight-end Travis Kelce - had travelled through the night from a concert in Japan added the tinsel than Sin City exists upon.

Except big-time sport is not so compliant to celebrity and the first two quarters were less box-office and more bore-office as the 49ers put on the squeeze to lead 10-3. San Francisco’s supremacy was such that they should have been out of sight.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl title - John Locher/AP

Then the break came, and even though Usher, the multi-Grammy R&B act, did his best, the video of Swift necking her lager in one was bound to take the break’s headlines. Kelce did not have his best game and at one point was seen arguing with the coach. For Kansas it seemed grim until they went ahead courtesy of a rare 49ers’ defensive lapse and a fumble.

The scores were tied by the end of normal play and for only the second time ever in Super Bowl history, it went to overtime. All the 49ers could manage for their try was a field goal and the Vegas stage - one once graced by Elvis himself - was left to the new King of QBs.

Mahomes fashioned the drive upfield to make it three Super Bowl rings for himself and three Super Bowls in five seasons for the Chiefs. They are Brady numbers at this stage of his career. By then, Swift had plenty to toast.

Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime: As it happened

04:20 AM GMT

Mahomes Super Bowl MVP

04:19 AM GMT

Third Super Bowl for Mahomes

04:16 AM GMT

Chief executive of the Kansas City Chiefs Clark Hunt at the trophy presentation

“I want to congratulate Andy and all the football team. Our coaching staff. It was an incredible performance and it’s been an amazing five-year run. I thank the Lord for giving us the opportunity. “Kudos to the whole team. That was one of most the thrilling Super Bowls I’ve ever seen.”

04:15 AM GMT

Sealed with a kiss

Taylor Swift (left) shares a kiss with boyfriend Travis Kelce - Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

04:11 AM GMT

Andy Reid at the trophy presentation

“There was no doubting it. The guys were great. “The defense played out of their mind, and the offense just kept persevering, pushing and pushing. It was beautiful.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid lifts the Vince Lombardi trophy - Steph Chambers/Getty Images

04:10 AM GMT

Patrick Mahomes at the trophy presentation

“This game was a microcosm of our whole entire season. The defense kept us in there and the offense made plays when it counted. “I’m proud of the guys, they kept believing. “Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs.”

04:10 AM GMT

Kelce on the podium

04:07 AM GMT

The winning moment

04:02 AM GMT

Celebrations aplenty

03:57 AM GMT

Swift thrilled

03:56 AM GMT

Mahomes wins third Super Bowl

03:47 AM GMT

Touchdown and Chiefs win the Super Bowl

Mahomes finds Hardman in the end zone and the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in overtime. They become the first side since the 2003/4 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

03:46 AM GMT

2nd down and 7: SF 22 KC 19

Mahomes finds Kelce and he gets the first down inside the 49ers 5-yard line.

03:45 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 22 KC 19

Pacheco runs up the gut for four yards.

03:44 AM GMT

3rd down and 1: SF 22 KC 19

Mahomes runs down the middle and gets the first down. The Chiefs are getting closer and closer to the end zone.

03:44 AM GMT

2nd down and 6: SF 22 KC 19

Before the play the 49ers take a timeout. Pacheco comes up a few inches short after a big tackle from Warner.

03:42 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 22 KC 19

Pacheco receives a pass from Mahomes and makes three yards to around the 49ers 38.

03:41 AM GMT

3rd down and 6: SF 22 KC 19

Mahomes finds Rice and he gets the first down.

03:41 AM GMT

2nd down and 14: SF 22 KC 19

Mahomes goes back to Valdez-Scantling and he gets eight yards this time.

03:40 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 22 KC 19

Mahomes finds Valdez-Scantling and it looks like he was going to make five yards, but he keeps going and ends up losing four yards. What was he doing?

03:39 AM GMT

4th down and 1: SF 22 KC 19

Mahomes fakes the hand-off and runs for the first down.

03:39 AM GMT

3rd down and 1: SF 22 KC 19

Pacheco is stuffed at the marker and it will be fourth down. This could be the Super Bowl right here if the 49ers stop the Chiefs here. The Chiefs take a timeout.

03:38 AM GMT

2nd down and 8: SF 22 KC 19

Rice catches a pass from Mahomes and he is just short of the first-down marker.

03:37 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 22 KC 19

The Chiefs get two yards on first down.

03:35 AM GMT

49ers Field Goal

Moody gets the field goal from just inside 30 yards to give the 49ers the lead. If the Chiefs score a touchdown on their drive, they win. If they do not score a point on this drive, the 49ers win.

03:34 AM GMT

3rd down and 4: SF 19 KC 19

Chiefs bring pressure so Purdy has to throw it away. Moody will come on for the field goal.

03:33 AM GMT

2nd down and 4: SF 19 KC 19

They go to McCaffrey again but he is stuffed at the line of scrummage. Huge third down coming up.

03:32 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 19

The 49ers go back to McCaffrey, who once again makes good distance and gets close to the first-down marker.

03:31 AM GMT

2nd down and 12: SF 19 KC 19

Mitchell comes in and gets the first down but a flag is thrown for offensive holding so it will 2nd down and 12.

Purdy does a magnificent job to find Juszczyk on the run. He gets the first down.

03:29 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 19

No surprise that the 49ers are going to the Offensive Player of the Year over and over again. McCaffrey runs for eight yards.

03:29 AM GMT

2nd down and 6: SF 19 KC 19

At a crucial moment under pressure Purdy lifts a ball over the top of the linemen to McCaffrey, who makes a great play down the touchline and the 49ers are at the Chiefs’ 25.

03:28 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 19

McCaffrey’s run on first down gets him to mid-field. Kittle has a shoulder injury.

03:27 AM GMT

3rd down and 2: SF 19 KC 19

Purdy finds Aiyuk in the middle and the 49ers get the first down.

03:26 AM GMT

2nd down and 7: SF 19 KC 19

McCaffrey has it again and he gets within a few yards of the first down. Kittle has gone into the locker room with an injury.

03:26 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 19

McCaffrey only makes three yards on the run on first down.

03:25 AM GMT

3rd down and 13: SF 19 KC 19

Purdy throws an incompletion but there is a penalty on the play. It is defensive holding which gives the 49ers an automatic first down. Without a penalty there the 49ers would have had to have punted.

03:24 AM GMT

2nd down and 15: SF 19 KC 19

False start penalty sets the 49ers back five yards. Purdy shovels the pass to McCaffrey who can only gain a couple of yards. Huge third down coming up.

03:23 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 19

Purdy tries to find Samuel and it rebounds off his hands. Chiefs linebacker Bolton comes very close to intercepting that.

03:20 AM GMT

49ers win coin toss

The 49ers will receive the ball first. Overtime rules have changed, where both teams will have the opportunity to score. Previously, in Super Bowl 51 the Patriots won the toss and scored a touchdown on the first drive of overtime to win the game. Now, even if the 49ers score a touchdown on the first drive, the Chiefs will have the chance to respond.

03:19 AM GMT

End of regular time

The 49ers take the knee and we are going to overtime. Only once before has the Super Bowl gone to overtime; 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons when the Patriots came from 28-3 down to win in Super Bowl 51.

03:16 AM GMT

Chiefs Field Goal

Butker smashes it down the middle and the game is all square with three seconds to go.

03:15 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 16

Mahomes tries to find Kelce in the end zone but the coverage from Warner is good and it is incomplete. Butker comes out for the field goal to tie to take it to overtime.

03:14 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 16

10 seconds left and the Chiefs have it at the 49ers 11-yard line.

03:13 AM GMT

3rd down and 7: SF 19 KC 16

Mahomes and Kelce come up with a clutch play for over 20 yards and the Chiefs will have a couple of shots to win the Super Bowl at the death.

03:12 AM GMT

2nd down and 7: SF 19 KC 16

It takes ages for the Chiefs to snap the ball and Mahomes throws the ball away. 16 second left. 3rd and 7.

03:11 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 16

Mahomes takes off and makes a couple of yards. Time ticks.

03:11 AM GMT

3rd down and 2: SF 19 KC 16

Mahomes finds former 49ers running back McKinnon, who gets the first down and the Chiefs take their second timeout.

03:10 AM GMT

2nd down and 2: SF 19 KC 16

Mahomes’ throw is incomplete

03:09 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 16

Mahomes goes to Gray again, who makes eight yards.

03:09 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 16

Mahomes finds Gray for the first down.

03:08 AM GMT

2nd down and 1: SF 19 KC 16

Mahomes runs for a couple and crucially for the Chiefs he gets out of bounds.

03:08 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 19 KC 16

Mahomes comes out with just under two minutes to go and two timeouts. He finds Kelce for 9 yards.

03:06 AM GMT

Field goal 49ers

The rookie kicker Moody, who has just had an extra point blocked, has just nailed a 53-yard field goal under massive, massive pressure.

03:05 AM GMT

3rd down and 4: SF 16 KC 16

The pressure comes and Purdy has to throw it incomplete. Huge decision coming up on fourth down for the 49ers.

03:02 AM GMT

Two-minute warning

It is play-action from the 49ers and Purdy finds Kittle, but a great tackle from McDuffie limits him to a yard. It will be third and four as we hit the two-minute warning. The play coming up is the biggest of the whole game.

03:00 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 16 KC 16

At the Kansas 40, Purdy tosses it to McCaffrey and he makes five yards.

02:59 AM GMT

2nd down and 1: SF 16 KC 16

McCaffrey pushes his way through for a couple of yards and makes the first down.

02:58 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 16 KC 16

Samuel takes an end-around and gets close to the first down. The 49ers are across mid-field and will want to run down the clock as much as possible.

Play is stopped after an injury to Karlaftis.

02:57 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 16 KC 16

Just under six minutes to go. This drive could decide the Super Bowl. Purdy goes to Jennings, who has had a great game, and they get the first down down the middle.

02:53 AM GMT

Field goal Chiefs

Andy Reid opts for the simple field goal and Butker delivers to level the game at 16-16. All of the season has come down to the final six minutes of the Super Bowl with the game all square.

02:52 AM GMT

3rd down and goal: SF 16 KC 13

Mahomes is taken down at the six by Hargrave and the Chiefs have a decision to make. Go for it or take the field goal to level the game up.

02:51 AM GMT

2nd down and goal: SF 16 KC 13

Mahomes evades Bosa and then fires towards the end zone but it is deflected away. Big third down coming up.

02:50 AM GMT

1st down and goal: SF 16 KC 13

Pacheco only gets one yard on first and goal.

02:50 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 16 KC 13

Pacheco makes another big run, this time up the middle and the Chiefs have a first and goal inside the five.

02:49 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 16 KC 13

Mahomes tosses it to Pacheco and he manages to run for eight yards. The Chiefs building momentum here.

02:49 AM GMT

2nd down and 10: SF 16 KC 13

Mahomes finds a wide-open Watson over the top on the left and it is another big first down for the Chiefs.

02:48 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 16 KC 13

Mahomes fumbles the ball but recovers. He tries to find a pass over the middle but it falls incomplete. That could so easily have been a lost fumble or interception.

02:47 AM GMT

3rd down and 10: SF 16 KC 13

Kelce is open in the middle of the field and gets the first down. How did the 49ers defense allow Kelce to be so open?

02:47 AM GMT

2nd down and 10: SF 16 KC 13

Mahomes tries to find Rice to his right but he cannot connect with his receiver. This is a massive third down in the context of this whole game.

02:46 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 16 KC 13

Pacheco is swallowed up and gains nothing.

02:45 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 16 KC 13

Mahomes finds Kelce over the middle and he gets the first down for the Chiefs.

02:42 AM GMT

Extra point blocked

Moody’s kick is blocked. How costly could that be for the 49ers?

02:41 AM GMT

Touchdown 49ers

He threw a touchdown earlier and Jennings now has a receiving touchdown. It looks like he is going to come up short but he fights his way into the end zone. The 49ers retake the lead.

02:40 AM GMT

2nd down and 9: SF 10 KC 13

McCaffrey only gains one yard on first down.

02:40 AM GMT

4th down and 3: SF 10 KC 13

Kyle Shanahan turns down an easy field goal and goes for it. His decision is vindicated as Purdy finds Kittle, who acrobatically dives for the first down.

02:39 AM GMT

3rd down and 2: SF 10 KC 13

McCaffrey is stuffed and the 49ers have a decision to make on fourth down.

02:38 AM GMT

2nd down and 10: SF 10 KC 13

McCaffrey makes an eight-yard run to make it third and short.

02:37 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 13

Purdy fakes the hand-off to McCaffrey and tries to find Samuel in the end zone, but he just overthrows it.

02:36 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 13

Purdy finds an open Aiyuk in the middle of the field and the 49ers get a big first down. They are now very much in field goal range.

02:33 AM GMT

End of quarter three

Juszczyk runs up the middle for a couple of yards for the first down and that is the end of the third quarter. Just one quarter remains in Super Bowl 58.

02:32 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 13

Purdy finds Samuel, who gets very close to the first down.

02:32 AM GMT

3rd down and 5: SF 10 KC 13

Purdy find Jennings for a crucial first down for the 49ers.

02:29 AM GMT

2nd down and 10: SF 10 KC 13

McCaffrey runs up the middle for five.

02:28 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 13

Purdy throws an incompletion on first down and the 49ers offensive lineman Feliciano is down injured.

02:25 AM GMT

Extra point good

Butker’s extra point is good and the Chiefs lead by three points.

A slow-burner has caught on fire thanks to rare mistakes on behalf of the 49ers’ defence. Mahomes is the ultimate opportunist, but will know that he will need to create at least one more TD. A fascinating contest, now,

02:24 AM GMT

Touchdown Chiefs

The Chiefs punish the 49ers for that huge mistake as on the very next play Mahomes finds Valdez-Scantling in the end zone to give the Chiefs the lead for the first time tonight.

02:24 AM GMT

Fumble

The Chiefs punt it away and the 49ers make a huge mistake on the punt return. It hits a 49ers player and McCleod tries to recover it but fumbles it into the path of a Chiefs player. The Chiefs have it in the red zone.

That was a huge moment for the Chiefs. The crowd came alive on that fumble. This is the ballgame. Right here

02:22 AM GMT

3rd down and 2: SF 10 KC 6

Under pressure from Bosa, Mahomes has to roll out to his right and cannot find a receiver. The Chiefs have to punt.

Is it just me or was Vegas expecting rather more than a few record penalty goals? This game has yet to come alive and the 49ers look happy to strangle it to death. Impressive but distinctly not Sin City. Mahomes and the Chiefs might fancy this the longer it goes on.

02:21 AM GMT

2nd down and 7: SF 10 KC 6

Mahomes finds Kelce with a shovel pass and the Chiefs need a couple of yards on third down for the first down.

02:20 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 6

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is back on. Pacheco runs it up the middle for a few yards.

02:19 AM GMT

3rd down and 10: SF 10 KC 6

Purdy’s pass on third down towards Samuel is nearly intercepted by McDuffie but it falls incomplete. 49ers have to punt again in this second half.

02:18 AM GMT

2nd down and 10: SF 10 KC 6

Purdy tries to find Aiyuk but it is incomplete.

02:18 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 6

Despite going off injured on the last drive, Samuel is back on the field for this 49ers drive.

McCaffrey is wrapped up without gaining a yard.

02:14 AM GMT

Butker field goal good

Moody set a new Super Bowl record earlier in the game but Butker has now broken that with a 57-yard field goal.

02:13 AM GMT

3rd down and 8: SF 10 KC 3

Mahomes, under pressure from a blitz, finds Hardman but they are not close to the first down. Butker is going to take on the field goal.

02:12 AM GMT

2nd down and 8: SF 10 KC 3

Mahomes has to roll out to his right and has no receiver available so he has to throw it away. Big, big third down coming up now.

02:11 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 3

Pacheco takes it a couple of yards up the middle.

02:11 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 3

Mahomes runs again and makes about 20 yards across mid-field.

02:10 AM GMT

3rd down and 4: SF 10 KC 3

Mahomes makes a run for it on third down and despite numerous tacklers he makes the first down.

02:09 AM GMT

2nd down and 7: SF 10 KC 3

Pacheco runs it on second down and makes another three yards to make it third and four.

02:09 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 3

Pacheco is found on the screen pass and he makes a few yards.

02:08 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 3

Mahomes finds Kelce on first down and he makes it for the first down.

02:04 AM GMT

3rd down and 10: SF 10 KC 3

Purdy tries to find Kittle with a deep ball down the left but Kittle cannot take the catch. Huge concern for 49ers fans at the end of the play as Samuel goes down with what looks like an hamstring injury.

On the punt Conley puts a huge tackle on returner James which you could hear from a mile off!

02:03 AM GMT

2nd down and 18: SF 10 KC 3

Purdy just finds McCaffrey who gets the 49ers back to the original line of scrimmage.

02:02 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 3

Purdy is under pressure and just gets a pass away to Jennings, but it results in an eight-yard loss.

02:00 AM GMT

3-and-out

The Chiefs come up about half a yard short of the first down and they are going to have to punt on fourth down.

If my tipping has been exemplary here tonight (flagged up McCaffrey to be first TD scorer) then my spelling has been atrocious. Apologies for that. My control of the keyboard has been a bit like Patrick Mahomes control of the ball in this frenzied setting. Can’t honestly see a way back for the Chiefs. Mahomes’s team-mates must somehow give Mahomes a chance to work his magic. And the less said about Kelce the better. Poor Taylor

01:59 AM GMT

Chiefs hold firm

The Chiefs offense coughed up the ball inside their own half but their defense digs them out of a hole. They force the 49ers to punt but it is a superb punt to the Chiefs’ one-yard line.

01:58 AM GMT

Interception

Disastrous start to the second half for the Chiefs. After they receive the kick-off, Pacheco fumbles the first offensive play of the half but regathers. A few players later though Mahomes overthrows Kelce and it is picked off.

Haters gonna hate, but Travis Kelce - AKA Mr Taylor Swift - needs to shake off his tantrum - shake it off - from the first half and help hombre Patrick Mahomes turn this around. He does NOT want to leave here the anti-hero.

01:55 AM GMT

Show's over.

After some bonus roller-blading and a blistering guitar solo by H.E.R., Usher finishes dressed in blue sparkles and flanked by guests Ludacris and Lil John and Jermaine Dupri.

Usher

01:51 AM GMT

It's Ludacris!

The crowd is going wild as Usher plays all his classics.

He takes off his shirt. It’s just like the early naughties.

Usher

Some familiar faces!

Lil Jon comes on for Turn Down For What which then leads into Yeah! featuring Ludacris who arrives surrounded by pole dancers:

Ludacris and Usher

01:37 AM GMT

Usher and Alicia Keys start the show

Usher has started his show dressed in all white and singing Caught Up.

“Hey momma this is for you,” he says, walking from a throne to a stage and then throws in a bonus moonwalk before welcoming his first surprise guest Alicia Keys.

Usher

Usher and Alicia Keys

01:28 AM GMT

Priceless publicity

The halftime slot garners such attention that performers often turn down a fee so they can play. Like Rihanna before him, Usher is not being paid, though he will receive (likely considerable) expenses. Performers are known to make big statements during their shows.

Last year Rihanna used her performance to announce her pregnancy to more than 121 million viewers. This year, Usher has released a new album – Coming Home, a follow-up to his 2016 album Hard II Love – to coincide with his Super Bowl show.



Rihanna used last year's performance to reveal her baby bump - KIRBY LEE

01:23 AM GMT

Justin and Hailey Bieber are in the stands – will he join Usher?

Hailey and Justin Bieber

01:21 AM GMT

Usher to star in halftime show

Yeah, yeah, yeah... Usher is taking the centre stage for the much-anticipated halftime show – and he has hinted that other major celebrities will join him for the performance.

It has been rumoured Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys could be surprise guests.

Usher described the coveted halftime slot the “honour of a lifetime”. He has appeared once before, as a guest to sing OMG with the Black Eyed Peas during their Super Bowl performance in 2011 but tonight he is headlining the most watched TV event of the year in the US.

Performers have about 12 to 14 minutes to perform their biggest songs on a stage of fireworks and fanfare. With hits including Yeah!, You Make Me Wanna, Pop Ya Collar, DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love, and Confessions Part II, Usher says “the hardest part is figuring out how to squeeze it all in”.



01:12 AM GMT

End of the half

The 49ers run one run-play and they take a seven point lead into half-time.

01:09 AM GMT

Field goal Chiefs

Butker is successful from 28 yards to get the Chiefs on the board with around 20 seconds left in this first half.

01:09 AM GMT

3rd down and 5: SF 10 KC 0

Mahomes is sacked by Armstead in a huge third-down play by the 49ers. The Chiefs are going to be forced into a field goal attempt.

01:07 AM GMT

2nd down and 7: SF 10 KC 0

Mahomes hands the ball off to Rice, who makes another couple of yards and the Chiefs take their second timeout.

01:06 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 0

Mahomes finds Rice on a screen pass and he makes a few yards.

01:03 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 0

Mahomes goes to Rice again and it is another first down for the Chiefs, who take a timeout.

01:03 AM GMT

3rd down and 2: SF 10 KC 0

Mahomes finds Rice on third down and the Chiefs have a first down as time is ticking down.

01:02 AM GMT

2nd down and 10: SF 10 KC 0

Mahomes finds Pacheco, who gets within two yards of the first-down marker.

01:01 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 0

Mahomes fires a pass in towards Watson but he cannot hold on.

01:01 AM GMT

3rd down and 9: SF 10 KC 0

The Chiefs are penalised for a false start and it will be third and nine.

Mahomes finds Watson for a first down but there is another flag on the play. It is against the 49ers for defensive holding so the play stands.

12:59 AM GMT

Swift in shock

Taylor Swift was not happy to see Christian McCaffrey get the first touchdown of Super Bowl 58 - Joe Camporeale/Reuters

12:56 AM GMT

2nd down and 4: SF 10 KC 0

Edwards-Helaire into the game at running back for the Chiefs and he is smashed by Bosa and Warner. The Chiefs need five yards for the first down as we hit the two-minute warning.

12:55 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 0

Mahomes dumps it underneath to Pacheco, who makes six yards on the catch.

12:54 AM GMT

2nd down and 2: SF 10 KC 0

We are into the final four minutes of the first half and Pacheco runs again, this time making the first down.

12:54 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 10 KC 0

Pacheco gets the ball on first down and his run makes eight yards.

12:50 AM GMT

Extra point good

Moody’s extra point is good and the 49ers lead 10-0.

I hate to say I told you so.... but t I did. McCaffrey has made a lot of gamblers very, very happy in Vegas. For a few hours at least. Struggle to see a way back for the Chiefs

12:50 AM GMT

Touchdown 49ers

WOW! What a trick play! Purdy throws a screen to Jennings. He holds onto it for a while and then fires it back across field to McCaffrey, who sprints in from around 20 yards out for the touchdown.

12:48 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

Purdy’s pass to Samuel on first down is incomplete.

12:48 AM GMT

2nd down and 3: SF 3 KC 0

Mitchell is again given the ball but only makes a yard. A late flag comes in. The Chiefs are penalised for a personal foul by Sneed which gives the 49ers more yards and an automatic first down.

12:46 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

Mitchell is in for McCaffrey at running back on this play and he makes seven yards up the middle.

12:46 AM GMT

2nd down and 4: SF 3 KC 0

McCaffrey’s run gives the 49ers a first down.

12:45 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

Purdy has plenty of time in the pocket and finds McCaffrey, who makes six yards around mid-field.

12:44 AM GMT

2nd down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

This time Purdy does find Samuel over the middle for 12 yards and the first down.

12:44 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

Purdy tries to find Samuel over the middle but Samuel cannot hold on and it falls incomplete.

12:42 AM GMT

More stars in Vegas

12:40 AM GMT

4th down and 13: SF 3 KC 0

It is a 52-yard punt by Townsend and the 49ers call a fair catch around their 30-yard line.

12:40 AM GMT

3rd down and 16: SF 3 KC 0

Mahomes just about evades a Bosa sack but Armstead gets him down quickly so the Chiefs have to punt.

12:39 AM GMT

2nd down and 20: SF 3 KC 0

The Chiefs get a 4-yard run so it is a long third down to come.

12:38 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

49ers fans will be concerned as linebacker Greenlaw has gone off injured. The Chiefs are starting their latest drive from their 20. Mahomes cannot find anyone and it looks like he will be sacked by Young. Mahomes throws it away but is penalised for intentional grounding, which pushes the Chiefs back 10 yards.

12:33 AM GMT

4th down and 12: SF 3 KC 0

Chiefs punt returner James is a lucky boy as he fumbles the punt but just about keeps hold of the ball.

12:32 AM GMT

3rd down and 8: SF 3 KC 0

Purdy is sacked on third down and the 49ers will have to punt.

12:31 AM GMT

2nd down and 9: SF 3 KC 0

Only one more yard again on second down and it will be a long third down for the 49ers.

12:31 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

The 49ers make just the one yard on first down.

12:30 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

On first down inside his own 10-yard line, Purdy fakes the hand-off and runs himself. He goes out of bounds just short of the first-down marker but a flag is out. Chiefs linebacker Bolton is penalised for a horse-collar foul, which adds more yards to the carry and gives the 49ers a first down.

12:26 AM GMT

Fumble

The Chiefs are in a great position to respond immediately but Pacheco fumbles and 49ers defensive lineman Hargrave is on hand to recover the fumble. Two lost fumbles, one for each side, in just over a quarter.

After the Pacheco fumble, emotions boiled over between Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and tight-end Travis Kelce.

12:25 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

Mahomes launches a pass miles downfield. It looks like the 49ers are in a good possession to intercept but Hardman comes down with the catch inside the 49ers 10-yard line.

12:24 AM GMT

3rd down and 1: SF 3 KC 0

Rice is given the carry and makes the first down, but the ball comes out. Fortunately for the Chiefs Watson is on hand to maintain possession.

Taylor Swift (second from right) cheers on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Chiefs team - David Becker/AP

12:23 AM GMT

2nd down and 3: SF 3 KC 0

Pacheco is handed the ball but comes up short of the first down. Third down to come.

12:23 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 3 KC 0

Mahomes will start his next drive from his 25-yard line. He finds Pacheco, who makes seven yards on first down.

12:19 AM GMT

Field goal 49ers

Rookie kicker Jake Moody takes on the 55-yard field goal and he nails it to give the 49ers the lead and the first points of Super Bowl 58. That is the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

12:18 AM GMT

3rd down and 14: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy escapes the pressure and sends it towards the end zone. Samuel looks like he is going to pull it in for the touchdown but Chiefs cornerback McDuffie brilliantly breaks it up.

12:14 AM GMT

End of quarter one

Purdy hands it off to McCaffrey but he is wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage. That is it for the first quarter and it remains scoreless and the defenses are dominating.

Trust Vegas to priduce the most boring first quarter in Super Boemwl history! The city that never sleeps is threatening to put everyone to sleep. This is one for the purists. Defence is on top.

12:13 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy tries to find Aiyuk down the field in the end zone but it falls incomplete.

12:13 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy threads another great pass over the middle, this time to McCloud and the 49ers are into Chiefs’ territory.

12:12 AM GMT

3rd down and 9: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy lofts a perfect pass to Conley, the former Chief, to get the first down.

12:11 AM GMT

2nd down and 9: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy has plenty of time to try and find a receiver but his pass towards Samuel is incomplete.

12:11 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy finds McCaffrey with a pass but the 49ers running back only makes one yard.

12:10 AM GMT

2nd down and 2: SF 0 KC 0

This time McCaffrey does make the first down as there are just over two minutes left of this first quarter.

12:09 AM GMT

1st down and 5: SF 0 KC 0

The 49ers change their mind and actually accept the penalty. Purdy gives it to McCaffrey again, who comes up two yards shy of the first down.

12:08 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

McCaffrey gets near to the first-down marker as a flag is thrown. The Chiefs were offside but the 49ers turn it down.

12:06 AM GMT

4th down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Townsend pulls off a good punt, which gets good distance. The 49ers will start their drive inside their own 15.

12:04 AM GMT

3rd down and 15: SF 0 KC 0

There is no pass option for Mahomes, so he runs but is brought down well before the first-down marker. Successive punts for the Chiefs.

Really, really cage here. Both offenses being given no room to move whatsoever. If this is an arm wrestle then the 49ers are even bigger favourites

12:03 AM GMT

2nd down and 14: SF 0 KC 0

Mahomes finds Rice with a screen pass but the 49ers are all over it. No gain and it will be a long third down for the Chiefs.

12:03 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Mahomes is wrapped up by former number two pick Young, who sacks the Chiefs quarterback for a loss of four yards.

12:02 AM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Mahomes is back on the field for his second drive of the game. He hands it off to Pacheco, who gets a first down.

11:59 PM GMT

4th down and 12: SF 0 KC 0

The 49ers are penalised again for a false start, which pushes them back five yards. The punt is a long one which pins the Chiefs inside their own 15-yard line.

11:58 PM GMT

3rd down and 20: SF 0 KC 0

Samuel catches a throw from Purdy in the middle and makes good yardage but is still seven yards from the first down. The 49ers will punt.

11:56 PM GMT

2nd down and 27: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy finds McCaffrey on a screen but the 49ers have a long third down to come.

11:55 PM GMT

2nd down and 17: SF 0 KC 0

The 49ers think they have a first down after Purdy finds Kittle but it is coming back as Williams is penalised again for a hold.

11:54 PM GMT

2nd down and 12: SF 0 KC 0

False start for Williams at left-tackle for the 49ers pushes them back five yards back.

11:54 PM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Samuel takes it on the run but cannot get back to the line of scrimmage.

11:53 PM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy finds Aiyuk over the middle and it is a first down for the 49ers.

11:52 PM GMT

4th down and 4: SF 0 KC 0

Townsend’s punt had a lot of hang-time and McCloud calls for a fair catch on his own 24-yard line.

11:49 PM GMT

3rd down and 12: SF 0 KC 0

Mahomes dumps it off to McKinnon who makes eight yards but is short of the first down. Towsend on to punt.

11:48 PM GMT

2nd down and 13: SF 0 KC 0

Mahomes finds Kelce with a quick pass but he only gains one yard so it will be a long third down.

11:48 PM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Mahomes is on the field for the first time in the game. He hands it off to his running back Pacheco who is wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage and loses three yards.

11:46 PM GMT

Fumble

McCaffrey has made a great start to the game but Chenal punches the ball out of his hands and Chiefs’ pass-rusher Karlaftis recovers the fumble. A huge moment in this game. Turnovers are huge, especially in the Super Bowl.

McCaffrey’s hands are safer that gold so shock in the stadium here. Chiefs fans made a huge noise when the fumble was picked up. Hard to tell who the predominant support is for. Huge chance for Mahomes

11:44 PM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Another first down for the 49ers as McCaffrey powers through. The 49ers are making good progress down the field.

11:43 PM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy finds McCaffrey for another first down.

11:43 PM GMT

2nd down and 4: SF 0 KC 0

It is play-action and Purdy finds his fullback Juszczyk for the first down.

11:41 PM GMT

1st down and 10: SF 0 KC 0

Purdy is straight away on the field in his first Super Bowl. The first play is a handoff to McCaffrey which goes for six yards.

11:40 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way in Vegas as the 49ers take a fair catch. Will it be the Chiefs or the 49ers lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy in a few hours time?

11:35 PM GMT

Coin toss

The captains from both teams head to the middle of the field for the coin toss. The Chiefs win the toss and they defer, so the 49ers will receive the kick-off.

11:28 PM GMT

National anthem

Three-time Grammy winner Reba McEntire is performing the US national anthem.

11:26 PM GMT

Chiefs' entrance

11:25 PM GMT

49ers' entrance

11:21 PM GMT

Both sides emerge

The 49ers and Chiefs players have emerged from their respective locker rooms and it is safe to say that the majority of Allegiant Stadium is on the 49ers’ side. It feels like a home game for the Bay Man.

11:17 PM GMT

49ers ready

11:14 PM GMT

McCaffrey, not Swift

Was in the Vegas sports book earlier that calls itself the biggest in the world - it isn’t - and the name on everyone’s lips was not Taylor Swift but Christian McCaffrey. The guy on the desk said 90 percent of bets are on the prolific 49er scoring the first touchdown. He is about 4-1 to do so, if you are so inclined

11:10 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

11:04 PM GMT

Stars everywhere in Vegas

11:02 PM GMT

Chiefs or 49ers?

Will it be the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy in a few hours time? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

10:55 PM GMT

49ers getting ready

10:53 PM GMT

Chiefs coming out to warm up

10:50 PM GMT

Usher in the house

The Half Time Show will be performed by Usher, who as recently as December completed a 100-show residency in Vegas.

10:48 PM GMT

NFL Honours

Ahead of Super Bowl 58, NFL Honours took place on Thursday night. The MVP award went to Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson. Here is the list of the other major winners on the night:

Walter Payton Man of the Year- DE Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Offensive Player of the Year- RB Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

Defensive Player of the Year- DE Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

Comeback Player of the Year- QB Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns)

Coach of the Year- Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns)

Offensive Rookie of the Year- QB CJ Stroud (Houston Texans)

Defensive Rookie of the Year- DE Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans)

10:45 PM GMT

Training field controversy

The build-up to this year’s Super Bowl has not been without controversy. The facility that the 49ers were using during the week, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas facility, is an outdoor artificial turf which has been described as ‘spongy’. Whereas the Chiefs, who are the designated home team, are using the Las Vegas Raiders’ facility have both indoor and outdoor facilities to choose from. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was urging his players to get on with it despite the challenges.

Controversy ahead of the Super Bowl with the training facilities on offer to the two teams - John Locher/AP

“We had a normal practice. We’re not going to change the whole schedule up. We’d go too early in the morning,” Shanahan said. “We’re here. Everyone has preferences. We’re practicing on it. I wish the field was better, but we’ll deal with it how it.”

10:38 PM GMT

The Swift effect

Unless you have been living under a rock, you are probably aware that megastar Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

She was performing in Japan on Saturday evening before flying to Vegas to watch Kelce and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. You have to feel very sorry for Usher, who is performing at half time. It will be one of the biggest moments of Usher’s life, but he is likely to be overshadowed by the presence of Swift, one of the biggest starts in the world currently. Swift and Kelce’s relationship has certainly brought a lot of new fans to the sport and you would imagine even people who are not massive fans of the NFL will be tuning in because of Swift.

Last year’s Super Bowl was dominated by Kelce talk as Travis came up against brother Jason, with Travis and the Chiefs coming out on top. This year’s Super Bowl will also centre around a Kelce and his other half.

Our Senior Sports Writer Thom Gibbs has written piece this week ahead of the Super Bowl about how Swift will headline the Super Bowl which you can read more about here.

Taylor Swift's (right) relationship with Travis Kelce has brought an even bigger audience to the NFL - Julio Cortez/AP

10:28 PM GMT

Route to the Super Bowl: Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to become the first team since the 2003/4 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls, having beaten the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Arizona a year ago. They went into the play-offs as the number three seed in the AFC, winning the AFC West with an 11-6 record in the regular season.

They beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 at home in freezing-cold conditions on Super Wild-Card Weekend. They went on the road in the Divisional Round, defeating the Buffalo Bills 27-24. In the AFC Championship they played the number one seed Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, winning 17-10 to reach Super Bowl 58.

10:22 PM GMT

Route to the Super Bowl: 49ers

San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy was the last pick, known as ‘Mr Irrelevant’, in the 2022 Draft out of Iowa State. They were the number one seed in the NFC, guaranteeing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs up until the Super Bowl. They defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the Divisional Round before overcoming a 17-point deficit in the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions, winning 34-31. In both of those games, the 49ers had to come from behind to win, but can they afford a slow start against the Chiefs?

Purdy will be just the eighth quarterback to start in the Super Bowl in his first or second season. Should the 49ers be victorious tonight, the Shanahans would become the first father-son duo to win a Super Bowl as head coaches; Kyle with this year’s 49ers and Mike with the Denver Broncos. Kyle Shanahan was the 49ers head coach when they were beaten by the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 and he also was the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator when they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51 when the Patriots came from 28-3 down to beat the Falcons.

10:15 PM GMT

Fancy a flutter?

Betting on tonight’s Super Bowl? Take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

08:44 PM GMT

Super Bowl 58 in Vegas

Back in September, 32 teams dreamed of lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy in Las Vegas. Only two remain; the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, in what is a rematch of Super Bowl 54 in Miami, where the Chiefs came from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The 49ers will be desperate for revenge against a Chiefs team who are looking to win consecutive Super Bowls and become the first team since the 2003/4 New England Patriots to do so. In Super Bowl 57 a year ago, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Arizona. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is aiming to win his third Super Bowl in what will be his fourth appearance in the biggest game in the NFL. If Mahomes does lead his side to victory tonight, he will become just the fifth quarterback in the history of the game to win three Super Bowls. The Chiefs have become used to playing in the biggest game in the NFL in recent seasons; they are playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

The 49ers have good pedigree in the Super Bowl, having won it on five occasions, but they have not lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy since 1994. They won five Super Bowls from 1982 and 1994 with the likes of Joe Montana and Steve Young at the helm, but have only reached the Super Bowl on two occasions since; losing both times in 2013 to the Baltimore Ravens and in 2020 against the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes (pictured) is aiming to win his third Super Bowl - Brian Snyder/Reuters

Mahomes is one of the biggest names in the sport and is arguably the best player currently in the NFL. His opposite number, Brock Purdy, was the final pick in the 2022 Draft, dubbed ‘Mr Irrelevant’. The contrast in their salaries is gigantic; Purdy’s 2023 salary was $870,000, compared to the nearly $60 million Mahomes earned this season.

Super Bowl 58 is being played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Tonight is the first time the Super Bowl is being held in Sin City, becoming the 16th city to host the Super Bowl.

Who will come out on top in Vegas; Mahomes’ Chiefs or Purdy’s 49ers?

