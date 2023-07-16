Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James gives back to hometown of Sarasota

Richie James, a former Riverview High star and current member of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, stopped by the Sarasota Boys and Girls Club on Friday to talk and play games with around 100 campers.

SARASOTA – Former Riverview High standout Richie James, a current member of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, was at the Sarasota Boys and Girls Club on Friday, speaking and playing games with about 100 campers.

James was on hand with former Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman, former Marshall running back Andre Booker, current Venice High athlete Charles Lester III and former Alabama State University receiver Zy’darrian Grable, representing QC Sports, a Quality Control Sports Management company out of Atlanta, Georgia.

After the Q&A session, the campers spent time outside in a bounce house, shooting hoops and playing flag football while enjoying flavored ice on the 90-plus degree day.

James’ message to the 100 or so boys and girls: “I want to give these kids different perspectives. We all grew up here or near here and you guys could make it out too. It’s hard, but it’s a path where you have to be determined to have.”

Breaking into the NFL

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Richie James (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

After a stellar career at Middle Tennessee State, where he ranked first all-time in receiving yards (3,261) and touchdowns (23), the San Francisco 49ers drafted James in the seventh round with the 240th overall pick in the 2018 Draft.

An immediate contributor, James caught nine balls for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also returned punts and kicks, bringing a kickoff back 97 yards for a score against Seattle and averaging 25.2 yards per return as a rookie.

The following year, San Francisco reached the Super Bowl against Kansas City.

James had his best season with the 49ers in 2020, catching 23 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown. He also returned six punts and four kickoffs.

Injured knee

During the 2021 preseason, James underwent surgery on his right knee which eventually cost him the entire season.

It was an foreign experience.

“I never had a leg injury. It was different,” said James, who rehabbed in Houston, Texas. “I had to think about how could I strengthen this and get my balance back, get back to myself.”

The injury was expected to cost James six weeks, but he missed the entire season.

“Getting my range of motion back. That was the hardest thing,” he said. “Strengthening wasn’t a big deal. All was strong. Getting my definition was another thing too. I’m still working on that right now.”

A Giant breakthrough

New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) in action during the NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Last March, the New York Giants signed James to a reported contract of just more than $1 million.

He had plenty to prove and did just that.

James caught 57 passes (70 targets) for 569 yards and four touchdowns last year with the Giants.

Compare that to the 95 catches for 1,258 yards and seven scores in three years with the 49ers.

“I was coming off a knee injury. I wasn’t expecting a lot of things,” James said. “Just to be healthy again and be back on a football field.

“That was the whole year for me, proving to myself I could play again. It was mental.”

Joining the champs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James runs the ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Again a free agent after last season, James signed with Kansas City for a contract that could be worth a reported $1,232,500.

“They just presented the best opportunity for me,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.”

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound James will be joining a Kansas City squad that defeated Philadelphia in last year’s Super Bowl.

“Pressure? I’m on year six. I’ve been there,” he said. “There’s not too much pressure about that.”

James had high praise for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, telling Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, “You got the smartest and greatest head coach you can possibly ask for” in a recent story.

Friday, James reiterated his praise of Reid. “Man, you better go look at those stats and those records. That’s who he is,” James said. “Just being around him, he’s genuine and cares about his players. He knows what he’s talking about too. That’s important. His character shows. Exactly what you see on TV is exactly who he is.”

Currently, James, who will wear No. 17 with Kansas City, is listed among the second three on the Chiefs’ depth chart, behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.

“Whatever they want me doing,” James said. “I could do it all. Whatever you want me to do. I’m still trying to prove to myself I can still play and still play at a high level.”

Personal time

Richie James still ranks as the top Riverview High athlete in the 200- and 400-meter dash.

James wants to schedule more days like the one he had Friday at the Boys and Girls Club. James grew up not far from the 21st Street club and often rode his bicycle there as a youth.

“Trying to get around Sarasota more,” he said. “I haven’t been back in a while. If I usually come back, I usually come and go. I’m going to try and stay here longer and do things like this. It’s something I’m trying to do more and continue to do every offseason.”

James has spent the offseason working out and spending time with his family, especially 17-month-old daughter Samuriya.

James’ name still stands on the Riverview track and field honor roll at the Ram Bowl. He still owns the records for the 200-meter run (21.6) and 400 (49.3). Both were set at the Charlotte High oval in the Wally Keller Invitational nearly exactly a year apart. He won the 400 on April 12, 2013 and the 200 on April 11 , 2014.

He talks to Riverview track coach Jim Anderson, who tells James, “I don’t think anyone is going to break that record.”

Richie James, with his arm in the air, holds a question and answering session with about a 100 members of the Sarasota Boys and Girls Club on their Funday Friday. The former Riverview High standout and current member of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, stopped by the club on Friday, July 14, 2023.

“I was telling him these kids are getting faster these days: Someone is going to break that record,” said James, who was clocked at 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine prior to the draft. “I didn’t think it was going to last that long. If it lasts 10 years, I’m going to be proud. I’ll be glad.

“It’s crazy it’s been 10 years. Time flies. It really does.”

James also competed in the long jump and triple jump for the Rams, setting a personal best in 13.54 meters or 44 feet, 4 inches in the triple with a seventh-place finish at the 2013 Class 4A State Meet.

